Is The Larkins star Barney Walsh single – who has he been linked to?

The Larkins gets its very own Christmas special this year, and not only does it star Bradley Walsh, but his son Barney Walsh, too.

While his dad has been married for almost 25 years, much less is known about Barney’s love life.

Barney in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Is The Larkins star Barney Walsh single?

The 24-year-old has become a star in his own right thanks to his appearances with his dad in Bradley & Son: Breaking Dad.

The travel show has won him a legion of new fans.

And his acting career is beginning to take off, too. On top of a few guest appearances in TV shows and movies, he’s now a regular on The Larkins.

But when it comes to his love life, Barney is very private.

At the current time of writing, it’s not known if Barney is single or not, although all the signs point to the fact that he is.

Who has Barney been linked to?

Around three years ago, Barney was linked to former Miss World winner Stephanie Del Valle Diaz.

The Puerto Rican model featured on Barney’s Instagram page after the star had helped to present the 2018 ceremony.

Reports claim that the two first crossed paths during the competition.

Subsequently, they both shared selfies of themselves travelling around the world.

Bradley and Donna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bradley and Donna…

Barney’s private life is stark contrast to his dad Bradley.

Bradders met dance icon and choreographer Donna Derby after she had starred in Robert Palmer’s iconic 1980s music video for Addicted To Love.

They met in 1992 and then married five years later in 1997.

“I wouldn’t swap my missus for the world,” he once told The Mirror.

“Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.”