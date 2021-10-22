Bradley Walsh has made the iconic character of Pop Larkin his very own in the new ITV1 drama series The Larkins – but who joins him in the cast?

There’s a mix of well known faces, as well as some newcomers in the cosy adaptation of the classic novel The Darling Buds of May by H.E. Bates.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Larkins.

The Larkins cast: Pop and Ma Larkin have six children! (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins cast: Bradley Walsh is Pop Larkin

Actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh, 61, portrays Pop Larkin.

The beloved character was previously played by David Jason in The Darling Buds of May between 1991 and 1993.

In the new adaptation, Bradders plays the cheeky anti-establishment farmer.

Of course, Bradley is best known for his roles as Edward ‘Woody’ Dexter in Night and Day, Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, and Graham O’Brien in Doctor Who.

He’s also a popular game show host.

He presents The Chase, Blankety Blank, and Take Off with Bradley and Holly.

Joanna Scanlan plays Ma Larkin in The Larkins cast

Actress Joanna Scanlan, 59, stars as Ma Larkin in the heartwarming ITV1 series.

Ma is the matriarch of the family, with a heart of gold.

Joanna is best known as a comedic actress.

She’s perhaps best known for the role as Terri Coverley in The Thick of It from 2005 to 2012.

Joanna also portrayed DI Vivienne Deering in No Offence from 2015 to 2018.

She’s also played Nancy in Stella, Sister Den Flixster in Getting On, Toria in Heading Out, and Nana V in Puppy Love.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan lead the cast of The Larkins as Pop and Ma Larkin (Credit: ITV1)

The Larkins cast: Sabrina Bartlett portrays Mariette Larkin

Sabrina Barlett stars as Mariette Larkin in The Larkins, the role made famous by Catherine Zeta Jones in The Darling Buds of May.

The 30-year-old is most famous for playing Siena Rosso in the Netflix bonkfest Bridgerton.

She’s also played Abigail Turner in Victoria, Princess Isabella in Knightfall and Keren Smith in Poldark.

Sabrina has also popped up in Game of Thrones, Midsomer Murders, Holby City and Doctor Who.

Tok Stephen is Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton

Tok Stephen portrays Mariette’s love interest Charley.

He arrives to inspect the Larkin family taxes, but gets a lot more than he bargained for!

Tok is relatively new to our TV screens, and The Larkins is only his fourth TV role so far.

He previously portrayed Charles Todd in Grantchester, Mason Marles in Holby City, and Ben Coogan in Holby City.

Tok Stephen as Charley and Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Tony Gardner is Alec Norman

Tony Gardner, 57, plays Alec Norman in The Larkins.

TV viewers will most definitely recognise the actor John from Last Tango in Halifax, and Ivan Schloss in Stella.

Known for his comedic roles, Tony has also portrayed Brian Johnson in My Parents are Aliens, Michael in Lead Balloon and Dan Miller in The Thick of It.

He’s also popped up as Mr. Sunderland in Gentleman Jack, and Chief Supt. Hillman in Innocent.

Tony Gardner as Alec Norman in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

The Larkins cast: Stephen Hagan is Tom Fisher

Stephen Hagan stars as Mariette’s OTHER love interest Tom Fisher.

Stephen has played Ryan Hathaway in The Cut, David Canning in Injustice and Rich Clayton in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

He’s a Northern Irish actor, who’s married to Scottish star Wendy Wason.

Stephen Hagan as Tom Fisher in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

The Larkins cast: Seeta Indrani is Miss Chand

Seeta Indrani portrays Miss Chand, the head teacher of the village school in The Larkins.

The actress, 58, is perhaps best known for playing W.PC Norika Datta in The Bill from 1989 to 1998.

She’s also portrayed Dr. Lily Hassan in Doctors, Ms. Brenda Kiely in The Cafe and Harita in Catastrophe.

Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays the kids in The Larkins?

With the exception of Sabrina Bartlett who portrays Mariette Larkin, all of the kids are played by relative newcomers to TV.

Davina Coleman plays Zinnia Larkin, while her real life sibling Rosie Coleman stars as Petunia Larkin.

Liam Middleton portrays Montgomery Larkin, Lola Shepelev is Victoria Larkin and Lydia Page plays Primrose Larkin.

The Worst Witch fans may well recognise Lydia as Mildred Hubble, a role she played in 2020.

The Larkins starts on ITV1 in October 2021 (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays the Vicar in The Larkins? Peter Davison!

Peter Davison portrays the Vicar in the series.

Although he only appears in one or two scenes each episode, he managed to steal the limelight as the cigarette-dangling, foul-mouthed clergyman.

Actor Peter rose to fame as young vet Tristan Farnon in the BBC One adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small in the 1970s.

TV fans will perhaps know Peter best as The Doctor in Doctor Who between 1981 and 1984.

He became the Fifth Doctor, squeezed between Tom Baker and Colin Baker.

Peter later starred as David Braithwaite in At Home with the Braithwaites and DC Dangerous Davies in The Last Detective.

The actor has also popped up in Sherlock, Unforgiven, Gentleman Jack, and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Most recently, he played circus ring master Mr Percival in Call the Midwife, and Henry Reynolds in Life.

Barney Walsh stars as PC Harness in the cast of The Larkins

Eagle-eyed fans may well have noticed the village policeman’s uncanny resemblance to Pop Larkin actor Bradley Walsh!

In fact, Bradley’s son Barney portrays PC Harness in The Larkins.

Barney Walsh is a relative newcomer to acting.

His role as the policeman in The Larkins is only his fifth acting role in TV and film.

He first appeared on television in 2013 as Kit in Law and Order: UK.

Barney went on to star as Tom Enders in Doctors in 2015.

His next two roles were in films – he portrayed Young Arthur in the 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In 2019, he played Charlie in Indulgence.

Of course, TV viewers will know Barney best for appearing in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad from 2019 to 2021.

Barney Walsh as PC Harness in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Who else is in The Larkins cast?

Robert Bathurst – aka David Marsden in Cold Feet – also joins the cast as Johnny Delamere.

Scott and Bailey actress Amelia Bullmore will portray Miss Edith Pilchester, while Casualty’s Kriss Dosanjh will play Brigadier.

Meanwhile, Natalie Mitson stars as Pauline, Wil Johnson plays Old Reg, and Selina Griffiths plays Alec’s prissy wife Norma Norman.

And, yes, Selina does look the spitting image of her actress mum Annette Crosbie of One Foot in the Grave fame!

The cast also includes Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill, Matthew Bates as TV presenter, Karl Collins as Mr Rance, and Louis Gaunt as Eddie.

George Hannigan plays Jasper, Bernadine Pritchett is TV nun, Jasmine Raymond stars as Mrs Rance, and Tom Xander portrays Brian.

The Larkins continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

