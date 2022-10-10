The Larkins season 2: Everything we know, including the start date!

The Larkins are back with season 2 – a ‘perfick’ treat for fans!

Viewers have been patiently waiting for the comedy-drama to return to our screens.

Filming for the series began over the summer, and the wait to watch it is almost over now the start date has been confirmed.

It’s not long now until we see Bradley Walsh return as the iconic Pop Larkin, as the series will be back with season 2 this autumn on ITV!

So what will the Larkin family be getting up this time, and when does it start?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh play Pop and Ma Larkin in The Larkins season 2

What is The Larkins season 2 about?

Season 2 of The Larkins will see the family get back to their usual mischief!

And there’s a new romance in store for Primrose.

As she prepares to leave the nest, Primrose sets her sights on the new and handsome Reverend Candy.

But is the love reciprocated?

Newlyweds Mariette and Charley also return from their travels to the family farm, but they appear to be at odds with Ma and Pop.

There’s also trouble in paradise for the family, as they meet their new neighbours the Jerebohm family.

The newcomers are an out-of-town family, who soon clash with the Larkins.

And this leads to devastating consequences for our beloved family.

For the first time, the family start to question their hopeful attitude.

Who is in the cast?

The Larkins season 2 welcomes back many of the original cast.

But there’s also some newcomers too.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh, and BAFTA award-winner Joanna Scanlan will reprise their roles as Pop and Ma Larkin.

Also returning to the Larkin clan is Lydia Page as Primrose, Liam Middleton as Montgomery, Lola Shepelev as Victoria, Summer Miller as Zinnia and Sienna Miller as Petunia.

Other returning characters include Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier, Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester, Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand, and Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere.

Francesca Wilson Waterworth will play Libby Fothergill, Tony Gardner stars as Alec Norman, Selina Griffiths returns as Norma Norman, and Natalie Mitson plays Pauline.

Bradley Walsh’s son Barney will also return as PC Harness.

However, the Larkin’s eldest daughter Mariette will no longer be played by Sabrina Barlett.

Instead, she’ll be replaced by Joelle Rae in season 2.

The series also welcomes Maxim Ays, as the new Reverend Candy.

Also joining the cast is Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhind-Tutt who will play Mr and Mrs Jerebohm.

The Windsors fans will know Morgana for her role as Pippa, while Julian is probably best known for playing Phelan in Brittania, or Dr Macartney in Green Wing.

The Larkins season two stars BAFTA award-winner Joanna Scanlan

How many episodes are there?

There will be six episodes of The Larkins season 2 in total.

Which is the same number of episodes as season 1!

Each episode will be one hour of hug-TV.

Where is The Larkins season 2 filmed?

The Larkins is set in the 1950s in beautiful Kent countryside – but where is the series actually filmed?

Given that the countryside is such an important part of the story, most of the series is filmed in and around Kent.

One of the locations was the village of Underriver, which provided the perfect setting for the Larkins’ family farmhouse.

They also used East Peckham for scenes at the church, church shop and The Swan pub.

Horsted Keynes Railway Station in Sussex and Broadstairs Beach were also locations that provided the perfect backdrop for other scenes in the series.

Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin in The Larkins season 2

When does it start?

The Larkins season two will return on Sunday October 16 2022.

The six episodes will air on consecutive Sunday nights on ITV1.

The series will also be available on the ITV Hub.

Where can I watch The Larkins season 2?

Season two of The Larkins will be available to watch on ITV.

It will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

The Larkins season 2 starts on Sunday October 16 2022 on ITV1.

