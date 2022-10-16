The Larkins season 2 cast: Who is Morgana Robinson and is she married?

Morgana Robinson has already won over the nation with her hilarious comedy sketch show and spot on celebrity impressions – and now she’s ready to impress The Larkins fans as she joins the cast of season 2.

Morgana is an Australian-born actress who will be taking on the role of Pinkie Jerebohm in The Larkins.

And, although Pop and Ma’s new neighbour may appear to be charming at first, you don’t want to end up on her bad side!

Viewers will see her creating havoc for the clan.

So who is the actress and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Morgana Robinson is an Australian-born comedian (Credit: ITV)

Who is Morgana Robinson?

Morgana Robinson is an Australian-born comedian and actress.

Her family moved to England when she was three, and she was subsequently educated at Benenden boarding school in Kent.

Morgana is best known for her comedy sketch programme The Morgana Show on Channel 4.

She’s also had appearances on The TNT Show, House of Fools, and The Windsors.

In 2012, Morgana won the British Comedy award for the Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist.

Her show Morgana Robinson’s Summer also won a BAFTA Award for Best Short Form Programme in 2018.

Who is Morgana’s famous sister?

One of Morgana’s half-siblings is Brody Dalle.

Brody is known for fronting the punk rock band The Distillers.

However, the pair first met each other as adults.

In a totally rock ‘n’ roll way, they met backstage at one of Brody’s 2004 concerts at the Brixton Academy!

In an interview with the Guardian, Morgana said: “I was brought up an only child and always wanted a brother or sister.

“I knew I had them somewhere – my father had four children with three women.”

Although Morgana does not have a close relationship with her father, she does now enjoy a good, sisterly bond with Brody.

Morgana Robinson plays Pinkie Jerebohm in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Pinkie in The Larkins season 2?

Morgana Robinson joins the cast as Pinkie Jerebohm in season 2 of The Larkins.

Pinkie Jerebohm is a new arrival to the village and her family are the Larkins’ new neighbours.

But the two families don’t get off to the best start.

The Larkin family get up to their usual mischief and tricks, which doesn’t go down too well with the new neighbours – and eventually starts a war.

Talking about her character on the series, Morgana said in a Q&A with ITV: “She’s very charming when you first meet her.

“But, the more you get to know her, the darker it gets.”

Morgana Robinson with her waspish on-screen husband, played by Julian Rhind-Tutt (Credit: ITV)

Is Morgana Robinson married?

Morgana Robinson is not married and hasn’t spoken publicly about any potential partner either.

However, the comedian has previously taken a picture on Instagram of herself in the arms of a man.

Alongside the sweet image, she captioned the post: “Out today.”

Her fans speculated that the man was actor Matt Berry, who starred alongside Morgana in House of Fools.

Many flooded the comments asking if the two comedians were a couple.

One fan wrote: “So are they a couple then?”

Another added: “You and Matt are the Uber couple! Make it happen.”

In the picture, Morgana is holding a copy of Matt’s album The Blue Elephant.

What has Morgana Robinson been in?

Morgana’s big break came in 2009.

At that time, she was an art graduate working in a West End restaurant where celebrity agent John Noel was a regular diner.

She plucked up the courage to hand him her showreel and he signed her the very next day!

The following year, Channel 4 commissioned The Morgana Show, a five-part comedy sketch show.

In 2012, Morgana then went on to star in her first impression-based sketch show called Very Important People.

In the series, she took on all sorts of stars including Danny Dyer, Russell Brand, Natalie Cassidy and Adele.

Morgana also landed a series called The Agency on BBC Two in 2016.

The Agency saw Morgana playing every celebrity part of the talent agency Mann Management.

This included former Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and even Gregg Wallace.

Last year, Morgana appeared as one of the three famous faces taking on the challenges set by the Taskmaster.

Morgana Robinson starred in her own comedy sketch series The Morgana Show (Credit: ITV)

How did Morgana Robinson get injured?

Talking on Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Morgana Robinson recalled a time when she seriously injured herself in Italy back in 2017.

Morgana was with her then-boyfriend, who was DJing at a wedding in Italy.

The next day, Morgana swam around a cove to a grotto, which involved climbing a cliff face.

She managed to climb it, but the rocks started to get extremely hot, so she sprinted across the rocks barefoot.

The actress suddenly slipped and fell 20 feet down the side of the cliffs, landing on her face.

Ouch!

Morgana described the injury as if she “cheese grated her entire body”.

Luckily, she has since recovered.

She told Alan Davies on the show: “You can see the scar, but I’ve healed very well.”

How old is she?

Morgana was born on May 07 1982.

This means that the star is currently 40 years old.

The Larkins will return for series 2 on Sunday October 16 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

