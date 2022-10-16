The Larkins on ITV1: Why isn’t Sabrina Bartlett in series 2 of the Sunday night show?

The Larkins is back on our screens with season 2, but there’s one glaring hole in the cast – Sabrina Bartlett is missing

Sabrina played Mariette Larkin in the first series of the reboot in 2021.

Fans of the show will know that she found love at the end of the last series, and is off travelling across Europe with her new husband, Charley.

The characters of Mariette and Charley WILL both appear in series 2, but she will be played by a different actress in a shock cast shake-up.

So why isn’t Sabrina Bartlett in the The Larkins series 2? And what is the actress up to now?

Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen played Mariette and Charley in The Larkins season one (Credit: ITV)

Why did Sabrina Bartlett leave The Larkins?

Sabrina Bartlett departed from the ITV1 series earlier this year.

Before filming began for the second series, fans were devastated to learn that Sabrina Barlett was leaving the show.

The 31-year-old actress starred alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan who play her parents Pop and Ma.

She played the eldest Larkin daughter, Mariette – the role that launched Catherine Zeta-Jones’ career in the original series The Darling Buds Of May.

At the time, Sabrina’s publicist confirmed her shocking exit from the show.

She told the Daily Mail that she was leaving due to “scheduling conflicts”.

However, another version of events soon came to light…

Why is the original Mariette not in series 2?

A source claimed that Sabrina’s departure from the ITV show came after a disagreement on set, which was described as “sensitive”.

She also reportedly split from the agency who represented her following the argument.

Before the show hit the screens last year, Sabrina was thrilled to be a part of it.

She told ED! and other outlets: “I never feel like I am equal.

“I always feel like ‘gosh, I can’t believe I’ve got the job and I am working with these people’.

“Especially if they are big names.

“I felt very at home with everybody, sort of like falling down a rabbit hole and having a family overnight.

“After such a hard year for everybody, I think even being on set at all was such a privilege.”

Sabrina Bartlett has been replaced by newcomer Joelle Rae in series 2 of The Larkins.

The second series will pick up where we left off in season one, with Mariette on her honeymoon across Europe with her new husband Charley.

Tok Stephen will also been returning to the series and reprising his role as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

Reports say that Sabrina Bartlett quit The Larkins following a disagreement on set (Credit: ITV)

What is Sabrina Bartlett doing now?

Sabrina has not been on TV since her appearance in The Larkins series 1.

Although she appeared in series 1 of Netflix series Bridgerton, she did not return for series 2 this year.

She played Siena, Anthony Bridgerton’s secret lover in the series.

However, the pair were forced to end their romance when Anthony decided to marry for duty and not for love.

According to her IMDB page, Sabrina has provided the voice of Izelair Wigan in the video game The DioField Chronicle.

Sabrina also frequently uses her Instagram @SabrinaBartlett, where she often posts about her latest photoshoots and outings.

Recently, the actress has been hiking across the Fjords in Norway.

Alongside a photo of her posing on the mountain, she captioned the post: “Fell in love with Norway and its wild and majestic beauty.

“Memories for life, hiking across the Fjords with with @norway_mountain_guides who made our experience so special.”

The Larkins will return for season 2 on Sunday 16 October at 8pm on ITV1.

