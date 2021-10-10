The Larkins: 5 things purist fans of The Darling Buds of May are bound to moan about

The Larkins starts this weekend on ITV and is being heralded as the feel-good family drama this country needs right now (and it IS).

It’s adapted from the HE Bates novels called The Darling Buds Of May from the 1930s.

However, we’ve already had an ITV adaptation before – 30 years ago in the 1990s – which spawned not only hit ratings but also an army of loyal fans.

So what might they say about this new version? Or to be specific, what will fans of the original find to moan about?

The Larkins: Why do we need another version of The Darling Buds Of May?

The original ITV adaptation of The Darling Buds Of May ran from 1991 to 1993 for three series.

A faithful adaptation of the original, it regularly pulled in a whopping 20million viewers per episode.

It had an amazing cast, too – Sir David Jason (then merely just David Jason), Call The Midwife’s Pam Ferris and a then-unknown Catherine Zeta-Jones all appeared in the lead roles.

Tales of sunny Kent days, wheeler-dealing and Mariette Larkin’s love interests enraptured a nation.

So the question many fans of the original will no doubt ask is: why on earth do we need another adaptation when the original can’t be bettered?

Well, arguably it HAS been bettered…

Bradley Walsh is no David Jason

At the time, David Jason was the king of British comedy.

Hits such Only Fools And Horses and Open All Hours made him a national institution, and much of the success of the original Darling Buds was down to David’s pulling power.

And the role of Pop Larkin was perfect for him.

But now the role has a new face – Bradley Walsh.

While Bradley does a really good job in the role, original fans will be pining for Sir David. But Bradley has an army of fans and actually m ore than hold his own.

Isn’t there too much of Bradley Walsh on the telly at the moment anyway?

The Chase, Beat The Chasers, Blankety Blank, Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad… you can’t move for Bradders on the box these days.

Add in Doctor Who from last year, and it wouldn’t surprise us if he pops up reading the news one day.

While Bradley is undeniably a brilliant host and sneaky-good actor with oodles of charm, some might not see it that way.

In fact, we’re absolutely certain that some viewers on Twitter won’t take kindly to seeing him in a lead role yet again.

Sabrina Bartlett v Catherine Zeta-Jones

On the face of it, rising Bridgerton star Sabrina is the perfect choice to play Mariette.

A young woman who wants to leave the village to follow her dreams in France, Mariette’s beautiful, smart and feisty, too.

And she turns heads wherever she goes.

Back in the 90s, Catherine became an overnight star when she played Mariette, and many fans will naturally compare the two.

And no doubt there will be many who prefer Catherine to Sabrina. Fortunately, there will be many younger fans who have already been charmed by the gorgeous, charismatic talent that is Sabrina.

It’s lost that certain charm of the original

In this world of pandemics, fuel shortages and awful crime, many will argue that The Larkins is a breath of fresh air and just what the doctor ordered.

This new version tries extremely hard to be light and full of saucy, gentle humour.

It also presents a picture-perfect Britain – one of sunshine, fields, village fetes and frothing pints of beer in dimpled glasses.

So although this new version has what the original provided in spades, there will still be some who think that it can’t compare to the original.

Shame for them, really. But as as saying that Pop Larkin could have invented himself goes – you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

We reckon The Larkins will do a damn fine job of delighting the majority though!