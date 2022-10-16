The Larkins on ITV1: Who plays Cuthbert Jerebohm? Is Julian Rhind-Tutt married?

Julian Rhind-Tutt shot to fame after starring in the hit comedy Green Wing, and now he’s taking on another comedic role in the ITV1 series The Larkins.

The actor will be joining the cast of The Larkins in series 2 as the family’s new neighbour Cuthbert Jerebohm.

However, he doesn’t get off to the best start with the family and the new neighbours wage a war against each other.

So who is Julian Rhind-Tutt, what’s he been in, and is he married?

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Cuthbert Jerebohm in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who is Julian Rhind-Tutt?

Julian Rhind-Tutt is a British actor, who’s known for his role as Dr ‘Mac’ Macartney in the brilliant comedy series Green Wing.

Julian started acting from a very young age.

He starred in many school plays, and even took the lead role in his school’s production of Hamlet.

Unsurprisingly, he went on to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Julian’s ‘official’ career began in the early 1990s when he scored the role of the Duke of York in the madness of King George.

He then went on to star in a series of films including The Trench and Inspector Monty Pippin.

In 1992, Julian won the Carleton Hobbs award from BBC Radio Drama.

Julian’s first big TV role was as Danny Glassman in Reckless, and as Alex Picton-Dinch in the sitcom Hippies.

He subsequently appeared in a series of TV roles including Smack the Pony, Absolutely Fabulous and Black Books.

More recently, he played Christian in Man vs Bee, Phelan in Britannia, and Marquess of Blayne in Harlots.

What else has Julian Rhind-Tutt been in?

Julian Rhind-Tutt’s career sky-rocketed after his appearance in the comedy series Green Wing, opposite The Split star Stephen Mangan.

Green Wing revolved around the staff of a fictional NHS hospital, the East Hampton Hospital Trust.

In the series, Julian played Dr Macartney, who was a surgeon at the hospital – and his first name still remains a mystery to Green Wing fans.

Julian has also appeared in many hit films including Lucy, Notting Hill and Blithe Spirit.

He also starred in the excellent drama series The Hour in 2011, alongside This Is Going To Hurt star Ben Whishaw.

The actor took on the role of David Cannon in the BBC One drama Silent Witness in 2018.

David Cannon was the main suspect in Sally Vaughan’s disappearance and was employed at the Lyell Centre so that Nikki could keep an eye on him.

Fans might also recognise Julian from playing Giltine in the popular Netflix series The Witcher.

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Cuthbert Jerebohm in The Larkins season 2 (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Cuthbert Jerebohm in The Larkins season 2?

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Cuthbert Jerebohm in the second series of The Larkins.

Cuthbert is a new arrival to the village, alongside his wife Pinkie…

And he’s soon furious with the Larkins after they ripped him off in a deal over their new house.

Cuthbert and the rest of his family wage a war against the Larkins and are desperate to get their revenge on the family.

But which family will come out on top?

How old is he and where is he from?

Julian Rhind-Tutt was born on July 20 1967 in West Drayton in London.

This means that the actor is currently 55 years of age.

Julian Rhind-Tutt starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in the Netflix series Man Vs Bee (Credit: ITV)

What is Julian Rhind-Tutt doing now?

Julian Rhind-Tutt is currently starring in the ITV1 series The Larkins.

The actor stars alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan, who play the iconic Pop and Ma Larkin.

He joins the cast with Morgana Robinson who plays his wife Pinkie Jerebohm.

Fans of Julian can also watch him in the Netflix series Man vs Bee.

The actor plays the role of Christian, alongside Rowan Atkinson.

Julian Rhind-Tutt is married to Nataša Zajc (Credit: ITV)

Is Julian Rhind-Tutt married? Who is his wife?

Julian Rhind-Tutt is married to a Slovenian make-up artist and yoga instructor Nataša Zajc.

The couple made their first public appearance together in 2009 at a Playboy party in Nataša’s honour.

She was named Playboy girl of the year at the event.

Nataša was a make-up artist for Playboy at the time.

Reports say that the pair first met in Paris, where they were both working at the time.

The pair have a son together called Lucian.

Julian has previously opened up about his struggle to speak to his wife in her native tongue.

He told the Sun: “If I don’t get my Slovenian sorted fairly quickly I’m going to be one of those people sitting in the corner watching TV unable to speak the same language as my son and his friends.”

What is his net worth?

Julian Rhind-Tutt has amassed a small fortune since his success on Green Wing.

According to Idol Networth, Julian has a net worth of £14 million.

Julian Rhind-Tutt is related to Archie Rhind-Tutt (Credit: ITV)

Is Julien from aristocracy?

Julien has explained away his double-barrelled name, insisting he’s not from a posh family!

He has said: “I’d like to tell you that I come from a long line of German aristocracy and that I’m very rich, but actually it’s a very boring explanation.

“A man called Tommy Tutt married a lady called Jane Rhind, and suddenly I’ve got a very posh name.

“And then my parents called me Julian, and suddenly I sound like a prospective Tory MP for West London!”

Having said that, though, his family are rather well known in Wiltshire and recently celebrated 150 years of their name.

Are Archie and Julian Rhind-Tutt related?

Julian and Archie Rhind-Tutt both share the same last name and often get asked if they are related in same way.

But are they?

Archie Rhind-Tutt is a freelance football journalist who is currently based in Germany and mainly works for Fox Sports USA.

He also appears on the Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast and BBC Radio 5 Live.

In 2017, Archie finally revealed that the pair are in fact distant cousins.

However, they haven’t actually met in person yet.

When he got asked about his relationship with Julian on Twitter, Archie said: “A distant cousin who I’ve not met yet!”

A distant cousin who I’ve not met yet! — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) September 22, 2017

The Larkins will return for season 2 on Sunday October 16 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

