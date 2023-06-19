All The Chase stars’ current partners – from Mark Labbett’s ‘new romance’ to Darragh Ennis’ marriage to college sweetheart

The Chase star Mark Labbett reportedly has a new girlfriend in TV presenter Hayley Palmer. But which other faves from the ITV quiz show have partners, or are married and have a husband or wife?

Here is the answer to any questions you may have about The Chase stars’ love lives…

Is Mark Labbett involved in a new romance? (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Mark Labbett

Dad-of-one Mark married his second cousin ex Katie – 27 years younger than ‘The Beast’ – in 2014. They share son Lawrence together but split in 2020.

The former couple reportedly tried to make a go of an open relationship, but that failed. Mark told The Sun in August 2020: “There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly.”

Since then, Mark, 57, indicated at one point he was too busy for a relationship. However, in the last few weeks reports have suggested Mark has a ‘new girlfriend’ in 41-year-old Hayley Palmer. The pair are said to have first met at the National Television Awards last October.

And last month an anonymous inside claimed to The Sun: “It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together. They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.

“Mark and Hayley share similar interests and have a lot of fun together. It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.”

Quiz expert Shaun Wallace smiles (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Shaun Wallace

Shaun, 63, is believed to be single. ‘The Dark Destroyer’ is said to have confirmed this while promoting his autobiography Chasing The Dream in 2020.

Additionally, Shaun joked about his relationship status during an appearance on Loose Women in October 2022 amid online claims to the contrary.

He said at the time: “I mean I’ve never been married. Although, according to Wikipedia I was married to a woman called Martha for about 30 years!”

Shaun also said: “Marriage is not for everybody but I think as far as marriage is concerned, it’s a wonderful institution that still should be part of our everyday society. But, you don’t have to get married in order to be in a loving, committed and honest relationship.”

The Chase star Anne Hegerty: ‘Who is Jake Heston?’ (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Anne Hegerty

‘The Governess’ star Anne, 64, is also believed to be unmarried. Similarly to Shaun, it seems Anne was also attributed a spouse never encountered in real life by Wikipedia. She previously joked while starring on I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

“[My Wikipedia page] still claims I’m married to someone called Jake Heston! I seriously don’t know who he is,” Anne told fellow famous campmates.

I think the problem is I find it really difficult to fall in love with real people.

And when speaking with The Guardian in 2021, Anne addressed how she feels about relationships as part of a wider discussion about living with autism.

She said at the time: “I think the problem is I find it really difficult to fall in love with real people. I’ve thought: am I in love with this guy? And then we kind of get together and I think: damn it, no, oh dear.”

My wedding day. Our inlaws. A monument to the social progress made because historically people ran so that others could walk.#HappyPride2023 pic.twitter.com/okJDGdbLIe — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 19, 2023

Paul Sinha

‘The Sinnerman’ married his husband Oliver Levy in December 2019 – and they made their telly debut as a Gogglebox duo in 2022.

Paul previously hailed Oliver’s calmness during an appearance on Loose Women a couple of months before they popped on Channel 4. The 53-year-old also revealed the circumstances behind his marriage proposal.

Paul said at the time: “I’m not a hugely romantic person. I never thought I was going to get married. I just got drunk at Christmas and had a drunken epiphany.”

The stand up added: “I realised I wanted him to be officially part of the family rather than unofficially part of the family. That was the main driving force.”

Is Jenny Ryan in a relationship? (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Jenny Ryan

‘The Vixen’ is another Chaser who keeps details of her love life under wraps. According to reports, the 41-year-old tweeted about a boyfriend at one point during 2016.

However, whether Jenny is currently in a relationship or not is not clear.

Darragh Ennis is a dad (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Darragh Ennis

‘The Menace’ clarified he has a partner to RSVP Live in 2021. Darragh also detailed how he and his wife met while they were at university.

Darragh, who is a dad of two and lives in Oxford, said at the time: “We’re both Irish. We met in Maynooth University, we did our degrees and PhDs there. We were in labs down the hall from each other and she’s from Kildare.”

