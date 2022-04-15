Paul Sinha was full of praise for husband Oliver Levy when he appeared on Loose Women today (April 15).

The Chase star was on the ITV panel show as part of Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

As fans of the Sinnerman will know, Paul has been diagnosed with the progressive nervous system disorder.

And, as well as issuing an update on his health, Paul also took the chance to pay tribute to his husband.

The Chase star Paul Sinha was on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha pays tribute to husband Oliver

The Loose Women panelists were keen to find out how Paul’s diagnosis had affected the star’s marriage.

Answering their questions about Oliver, Paul admitted: “My husband is quite a calm and pragmatic person.

“If we turned up to our house and found it burnt down he’d be like: ‘Well, we’ve got home insurance to sort this out.’ He doesn’t panic about things,” he said.

Oliver had been a vital support, though, Paul admitted.

“He has, there’s no doubt about that. He’s been great.”

The Loose Women panellists gushed over Paul’s wedding picture (Credit: ITV)

He then opened up on the reasons behind his marriage proposal to Oliver.

“I’m not a hugely romantic person. I never thought I was going to get married.

“I just got drunk at Christmas and had a drunken epiphany,” he said.

“I realised I wanted him to be officially part of the family rather than unofficially part of the family. That was the main driving force.

“I don’t think our relationship is particularly different because we’re married but officially it is and that’s fine. It feels amazing.”

Paul gave an update on his Parkinson’s (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Paul Sinha issues health update

Paul was also asked how he’s feeling now.

“I’m fine to be honest with you,” he said.

“I was diagnosed in 2019 which was a bit of a shock to the system having spent two years with a troublesome right shoulder,” explaining that it’s a “relatively common presentation” of the disease.

“But to be perfectly honest with you, COVID has been more part of my life than Parkinson’s.

“Parkinson’s has been quite a slow process compared to a global pandemic. So I’ve had more worries with COVID than Parkinson’s.

“I’m not quite where I was two years ago, for sure, but I’m still fighting fit,” he said.

Paul also admitted that he “sat on the problem” for “a few months” and issued a plea to fans watching at home.

“If you’re worried about any aspect of your health, go and see your GP. Don’t sit on the problem like I did for a few months, go and seek help,” he said.

“Everyone thinks of the famous people who have Parkinson’s and think of the tremor.”

Holding out his hands, he added: “These are my hands and you can see there is a mild tremor on one side and virtually no tremor on the other side.”

For help and advice on Parkinson's visit the Parkinson's UK website here.

