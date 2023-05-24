The Chase star Mark Labbett gives rare insight into relationship with ex Katie amid his ‘new romance’

The Chase star, Mark Labbett, has opened up about co-parenting with ex Katie amid claims he’s found love again with TV star Hayley Palmer.

Mark, known on the popular quiz show as ‘The Beast’, appeared to go public with a new woman recently following his marriage split.

TV star Mark Labbett has reportedly found love again (Credit: Cover Images)

Mark ended a seven-year marriage to his second cousin in 2020. The couple’s respective fathers are first cousins, but they apparently didn’t find this out right up until their wedding. The popular chaser and his ex-wife have a six-year-old son together. At the time, they cited their 27-year age gap and Covid lockdowns as factors contributing to their split.

Mark Labbett new love

Recent reports claimed that Mark had found love again with TV star Hayley Palmer. Hayley hosts two music shows on Sky TV: At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley. She has also had presenting roles on BBC Radio and regularly appears as a showbiz reporter on GB News.

Mark recently made an appearance on Hayley’s Saturday night show.

Is Mark dating again?

According to the Mirror, Mark seemingly confirmed his new relationship. He was asked if he spends time doing quizzes with his new ‘girlfriend’.

He replied: “I’m on the road so much, plus the little matter of a six-year-old boy that I co-parent with, so I try to spend as much time as I can with him. I’m going out to film in America next month, and I’m already planning what I’m doing in July and August with Katie to see what weeks work.

“Having said that, I have just been studying NBA basketball because I’m going out to America I want them going ‘for a Brit he knows about this stuff’, plus I used to play basketball being 6ft 6, 6ft 7, you’d expect I play basketball.”

Mark is apparently dating TV presenter Hayley Palmer (Credit: YouTube)

It came after a source claimed Mark has fell for Hayley.

The source reportedly told The Sun: “It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together. They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.”

The source allegedly continued: “It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.”

They continued to say that Mark, 57, and Hayley, 41, “share similar interests”.

ED! contacted reps for Mark and Hayley for comment.

