Mark Labbett’s girlfriend issues major relationship update: ‘It’s been a whirlwind’

The girlfriend of Mark Labbett has issued a major relationship update, admitting “it’s been a whirlwind”.

The 57-year-old brainiac and 41-year-old Hayley Palmer first struck up a relationship earlier this year. This comes after Mark split from his former wife, Katie, who he was married to from 2014 to 2020.

And for Mark and Hayley, who met last year at the National Television Awards, things seem to be going from strength to strength.

So much so that Hayley had nothing but kind words to say about her new beau in a new interview, and even teased he could be heading on a major BBC show.

Mark Labbett is the kindest, says girlfriend

Speaking to The Sun, Hayley opened up about her relationship with Mark – who is 16 years her senior. She said: “He’s the sweetest, kindest person, he really is. He’s such a gentleman. It’s still early days but we are both really happy. It’s been such a lovely whirlwind.”

Asked if he’s a bit of a Beast in the bedroom, Hayley blushed: “That is really cheeky. So no comment to that one. But he’s really, really romantic and he treats me so well. He’s a big teddy bear. He gives the best cuddles.”

The pair are currently miles apart, with Hayley in London and Mark in Rotherham, but she confirmed they’ll be back together next month to celebrate their birthdays.

Mark Labbett to appear on rival BBC show?

And it turns out The Chase star Mark is keen to join a rival TV show, according to Hayley.

The brainbox has been a Chaser on ITV quiz show The Chase for years and is known to viewers as The Beast. But apparently, Mark wants to join BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Hayley even revealed how her background in dancing could come in handy on the glitzy series. She noted: “He really wants to do Strictly! I used to be a dancer as well, so I’d be able to help him.”

Mark and Hayley started dating earlier this year (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Mark Labbett and Hayley meet?

Speaking about how the pair met at the National Television Awards last year, Hayley told The Sun at the start of July: “I got introduced to him and he was like: ‘Do you know what I’ve got?’ And then he whips out his Toby Carvery Gold Card. I was actually really impressed. I thought, I haven’t seen this before. It totally worked. I was trying to steal it. We had a really good laugh.”

Mark then added: “I thought, we’re getting on quite well here — let’s get the big guns out.”

Mark split from wife

The Chase favourite shares son Lawrence with his former wife, Katie, who he married before realising they were second cousins.

Speaking to The Sun after the split, Mark said: “There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly.”

Katie also stated: “I just want everyone to know what’s what and that we are all happy.”

