Mark Labbett makes shock admission about new girlfriend

Mark Labbett has revealed more details about his relationship with new presenter girlfriend, Hayley Palmer.

The Chase star, 57, has recently gone public with his new lady, 41, after they first met in October 2022.

This comes after Mark split from his former wife, Katie, who he was married to from 2014 to 2020.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer are in a relationship together after first meeting at the National Television Awards last year October (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Labbett admission about girlfriend

While Mark and Hayley appear to be head over heels for each other , Mark said that the couple have only been on a few dates.

Speaking about how the pair met at the National Television Awards last year (2022), Hayley told The Sun: “I got introduced to him and he was like, ‘Do you know what I’ve got?’. And then he whips out his Toby Carvery Gold Card.

“I was actually really impressed. I thought, ‘I haven’t seen this before. It totally worked. I was trying to steal it. We had a really good laugh.”

Mark revealed that him and Hayley haven’t been on many dates (Credit: Splash News)

Mark then added: “I thought, ‘We’re getting on quite well here — let’s get the big guns out.’

“She walked away at one point with the card and I was like, ‘Er, hang on, that’s mine’.”

He also told the newspaper that it was after their second date that they began holding hands.

“We’ve sort of been dating for about five or six months but we’ve only been on a few dates because live about 150 miles apart,” Mark explained.

Mark Labbett split from wife

Mark shares son Lawrence with his former wife, Katie, who he married before realising they were second cousins.

Speaking to The Sun after the split, Mark said: “There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly.”

Katie also stated: “I just want everyone to know what’s what and that we are all happy.”

The former couple have a 27-year age gap between them.

Read More: Mark Labbett and girlfriend Hayley Palmer take big step in their relationship

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know