Mark Labbett and girlfriend Hayley Palmer take big step in their relationship

Mark Labbett and his new TV presenter girlfriend Hayley Palmer have taken a big step in their relationship it seems.

The 57-year-old brainiac and 41-year-old TV presenter first struck up a relationship earlier this year. And the two, who met last year at the National Television Awards, seem to be going from strength to strength.

So much so, that the two, who have a 16-year age gap, have now taken the next step in their new romance.

Mark has found love recently (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett new girlfriend Hayley

TV star Mark faced heartache back in 2020 when he ended his seven-year marriage to his second cousin. The couple’s respective fathers are first cousins, but they apparently didn’t find this out right up until their wedding. The Chase star and his ex-wife have a six-year-old son together. At the time, they cited their 27-year age gap and Covid lockdowns as factors contributing to their split.

But he has since brushed his heartbreak off as he has found love again with TV star Hayley.

Things appear to be going great for Mark, also known by his alter ego The Beast on The Chase, and Hayley. The pair even recently took to a trip to LA together.

The six foot telly fave was filming a new game show Master Minds in Los Angeles and presenter Hayley flew out to join Mark over the pond. She told MailOnline at the time: “This is the first time we’ve been able to do more than the odd date so it’s been fantastic. We are getting on well and are happy.”

Mark and Hayley appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

Hayley meets Mark’s parents

And this week, the new couple sat down for their first telly interview – on Channel 4’s hit daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

But that’s not all, as Hayley also revealed she met her new beau’s family and shared some photos of the big moment.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her sitting next to Mark and his family. She gushed: “Aww so lovely meeting @markthebeastlabbett family.” Making a reference to Mark’s 6ft frame, she joked: “The tallest family in Britain aha!”

