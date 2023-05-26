Mark Labbett looks slimmer than ever as he goes Instagram official with ‘new love’ on intimate dinner date

Mark Labbett looked slimmer and happier than ever as he enjoyed a dinner date with his new TV presenter ‘girlfriend’.

The 57-year-old, who shot to fame in 2009 when he appeared on the hit ITV show The Chase, is currently all loved-up with Hayley Palmer. And despite originally keeping their relationship low-key, it seems the two are now more than happy to let fans in on their new fling.

The Beast, aka Mark, looks totally different now (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett dating new girlfriend Hayley

Mark faced heartache back in 2020 when he ended his seven-year marriage to his second cousin. The couple’s respective fathers are first cousins, but they apparently didn’t find this out right up until their wedding. The popular chaser and his ex-wife have a six-year-old son together. At the time, they cited their 27-year age gap and Covid lockdowns as factors contributing to their split.

But it appears he has since brushed his heartbreak off as reports have claimed he has found love again with TV star Hayley.

Mark showed off his impressive slim figure (Credit: Instagram Story)

Mark flaunts weight loss during dinner date with girlfriend

In a new snap from a couple’s day out, Mark looked incredible as he showed off his slimmed-down figure in a plain black t-shirt.

It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together.

The brain box, aka The Beast, has lost a whopping 10 stone after completely changing his lifestyle. He shunned celebrity options like surgery and fad diets, instead focusing on cutting down and eating healthily.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday (May 25) Hayley shared a picture of Mark beaming to the camera before tucking into his desert a pub. She captioned the picture: “A beast of a crumble” and Mark also shared the sweet snap on his Stories.

Mark is ‘smitten’ with Hayley

It comes after a source claimed Mark has fell for Hayley already. The insider reportedly told The Sun: “It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together. They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.”

The source added: “It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.” They continued to say that Mark, 57, and Hayley, 41, “share similar interests”.

