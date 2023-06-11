The Chase star Mark Labbett ‘defeated’ on date with girlfriend as he looks slimmer than ever

The Chase star Mark Labbett enjoyed a brunch date with his girlfriend over the weekend but ended up being defeated by the food.

As The Beast showed off his slimmed down frame, girlfriend Hayler Palmer shared a picture of him on her Instagram Stories. She revealed the couple, who are currently in America, had tucked into some pancakes. However Mark couldn’t even finish them let alone go for more!

The Beast was ‘defeated’! (Credit: Instagram)

Mark Labbett ‘defeated’

The massive stack of pancakes were seen half-finished as Mark was jokingly throwing down his napkin. Alongside the snap Hayley wrote: “The Beast defeated by Pancakes @cheescakefactory. Doesn’t even want a cheesecake!”

Mark, who lost a staggering 10 stone by making positive changes to his diet, looked great in the shot. He also reshared the post to his own social media.

Things are going well if they have matching face cream! (Credit: Instagram)

The couple also both revealed another milestone moment in their relationship: his and hers face cream!

They next picture on their Insta Stories displayed the pots of Charlotte Tilbury cream with their names engraved on. Fancy!

Hayley and Mark are said to have been friends for some time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Beast’s new love

The new images come after Mark and TV presenter Hayley, 41, went Insta official with their relationship.

Mark, 57, had faced heartache back in 2020 when he ended his seven-year marriage to his second cousin. The couple’s respective fathers are first cousins, but they apparently didn’t find this out right up until their wedding.

The popular chaser and his ex-wife have a six-year-old son together. At the time, they cited their 27-year age gap and Covid lockdowns as factors contributing to their split.

However it seems Mark has found love again with Hayley, who presents two music shows on Sky TV: At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley. She has also had presenting roles on BBC Radio and regularly appears as a showbiz reporter on GB News.

A source claimed to The Sun: “It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together. They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.”

The source added: “It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.”

