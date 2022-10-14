Mark Labbett leaves The Chase fans gushing over appearance as he showcases weight loss

The Chase star Mark Labbett has left fans stunned over his weight loss journey.

The ITV star, known as The Beast, took to Instagram this week to invite fans to a bingo event.

Alongside a video shared on Instagram, Mark wrote: “An invite to the free Gala Bingo big cup of tea event by Tower Bridge on Friday and Saturday at 1-5 pm.”

Later on in the day, Mark took to the NTAs red carpet alongside some of his co-stars from The Chase.

As a result, numerous fans commented on the video and Mark’s awards show appearance.

Some were stunned to see the ITV quizzer looking so “trim”.

TV’s Mark Labbett at the NTAs last night (Credit: Splashnews)

Mark Labbett weight loss

“Mark your looking trim,” commented one fan.

A second tweeted: “Mark Labbett looks great! Can’t believe he’s 57! #NTAs.”

An invite to the free Gala Bingo big cup of tea event by Tower Bridge on Friday and Saturday at 1-5 pm https://t.co/ePzqppLHGZ pic.twitter.com/XC9DTLVSCp — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) October 13, 2022

“Hi Mark well done last night, you looked well,” complimented a third viewer.

Following The Chase’s win, Mark took to Twitter to thank fans.

“So we won again. Three times for #thechase and twice for #beatthechasers now, we must be doing something right. Thank you all so much 🙂 xx,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mark has been on a weight loss journey since 2020.

Back during the height of the pandemic, Mark revealed that he had lost a whopping five stone following a suspected bout of Covid.

Although he never got tested for the virus, Mark explained that he suffered “uncontrollable spells” of fever.

Mark is on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday at the time, Mark opened up about his struggle with the suspected Covid, as well as his weight loss journey.

He explained that at the end of February 2020, he got suspected Covid.

“Because the testing capacity was so limited then, I never formally got a test but all I can say is that for two weeks I had a complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life,” he said.

Mark’s weight loss journey

Mark then explained that as a “self-proclaimed fatty”, he knew that his weight could make Covid more severe for him.

He said he knew that he needed to lose weight, or potentially put himself at even more of a risk.

“I basically didn’t eat for two weeks but since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mark previously told the Loose Women that he was on a strict diet.

He explained: “I’m on a high protein diet, so eating an awful lot of meat and lean meat.

“As much as I love chips and other carbs, I’m having quite a bit less than I used to. And it’s sort of became a virtuous cycle, I’m not feeling that hungry, so you eat less, so you lose weight, so you’re not as hungry.”

