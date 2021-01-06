Anne Hegerty has made a name for herself on a string of TV shows from The Chase to I’m A Celebrity.

The quiz expert, 62, has gained a fan base thanks to her incredible performances on the game show and Beat the Chasers and for opening up about living with autism during her jungle stint.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anne.

Anne Hegerty has made a name for herself on The Chase (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who is Anne Hegerty?

Anne was born in Westminster on July 14, 1958.

The star started her career as a journalist in the 1980s as a reporter and feature writer at the South Wales Argus.

Anne stars as The Governess on ITV’s The Chase alongside fellow Chasers Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis.

Anne not married (Credit: ITV)

Does Anne Hegerty have a husband and has she been married?

No, Anne doesn’t have a husband.

However, her Wikipedia page once claimed she was married to a man called Jake Hester since 2015.

Speaking on I’m A Celebrity in 2018, Anne told her campmates: “I used to go into my page to change things like where I was born and my hometown but I’ve stopped bothering now.

“It still claims I’m married to someone called Jake Heston! I seriously don’t know who he is.”

The Chase star opened up about her love life (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What has Anne said about her love life?

The quizzer appeared on Loose Women on January 6 and spoke about dating.

Speaking about what she’s looking for in a man, Anne said: “It would have to be someone who was intelligent of facts and reading books.

“It might not be a problem if he wasn’t necessarily into quizzing as long as he understood I was into quizzing.”

Meanwhile, discussing her fan base, Anne revealed: “Most of my fans are older women and I think some of them are hoping that I’m a lesbian.

Anne said her ideal guy is Tommy Lee Jones! (Credit: ITV)

“I have to sort of let them down gently.”

In addition, she added: “Right from my teens I was always into older men to the concern of my mother.

“Everybody else my age went through a David Cassidy phase but I went straight into a Lee Marvin phase.

“What can I say, my ideal guy is Tommy Lee Jones!”

