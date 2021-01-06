Anne Hegerty has revealed all her The Chase co-stars are “concerned” about Paul Sinha as he battles Parkinson’s.

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 but has remained positive about living with the degenerative disease.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Loose Women, Anne spoke about her relationship with her fellow Chasers.

Anne Hegerty said the Chasers are worried about Paul’s health (Credit: ITV)

What did Anne Hegerty say about Paul Sinha?

The former I’m A Celebrity star said: “There’s a sense that all the Chasers are mutually supportive.

“We’re all sort of concerned for Paul’s health for example.”

In addition, she said: “We’re all just making sure everyone is okay.”

Anne gushed over her relationship with her The Chase co-stars (Credit: ITV)

When was Paul Sinha diagnosed with Parkinson’s?

Paul revealed he had Parkinson’s in June 2019 after being diagnosed in May.

The quizzer shared the news in a blog post.

At the time, he wrote: “On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease.

“With the diagnosis now confirmed, and a treatment plan in place, I now feel far more prepared for the new challenges ahead.

“I have an amazing family, no strangers to serious medical illness, I’m blessed to have a fiance who is there for me.”

Anne and Paul on Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha jokes about Parkinson’s

Despite his illness, Paul has remained positive.

Last year, he joked that his Parkinson’s was getting in the way of him enjoying sex.

He tweeted: “Having Parkinson’s is like living in the UAE.

“The sheikhs control your life, gay sex is out of the question, and there are a hell of a lot of parking spots.”

Meanwhile, Paul was recently supported by his Beat the Chasers and The Chase co-star Mark Labbett – aka The Beast.

Paul diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ahead of the first episode of Beat the Chasers airing this week, Paul reminded viewers on Twitter that “mistakes happen”.

Paul wrote: “Whatever happens in 2021, it is important to remember one major thing.

“Beat The Chasers involves making decisions under emotional and time pressure. Mistakes happen.”

Mark replied: “The only way to avoid mistakes is to do nothing. We all had some absolute howlers.”

Beat the Chasers continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

