Beat The Chasers series 2 has delighted viewers in the first week of 2021.

Not only have the contestants given as good as they get, but there’s been apparent tension between The Chasers themselves.

Last night (January 5), Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan appeared to “punch” Paul Sinha when he got a question wrong.

Now Paul, 50, has broken his silence (thankfully he didn’t break anything else).

What happened between Jenny and Paul on Beat The Chasers?

It all kicked off when contestant Jane was asked a Star Wars question.

After she had elected to take on three Chasers for £10,000 – Anne Hegerty, Jenny and Paul – she made a bad start.

However, when it came to the Star Wars question, Paul buzzed in and got the answer wrong.

Jenny immediately appeared to lash out at him, hitting him on his arm.

The two gave each other daggers for the rest of the round.

Incredibly, Jane won the £10k with only one second to spare after The Governess also answered incorrectly.

Just returned from shoulder surgery. What did I miss? — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) January 5, 2021

How did Paul react to the incident?

After Beat The Chasers viewers were stunned by Jenny’s punch, Paul broke his silence on the issue.

He tweeted: “Just returned from shoulder surgery.

“What did I miss?”

Jenny, 38, also took to social media to diffuse the situation.

She said on her Instagram feed: “I didn’t *really* hurt him! Honest!

Did Jenny seriously just punch Paul in the arm for getting something wrong?

“Only last night my mate texted to say he appreciated me giving my teammates a congratulatory pat on the arm for a good answer…

“I’d forgotten the reverse was true…”

Did Jenny seriously punch Paul in the arm for getting something wrong? 😂 #BeatTheChasers — RJ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tellers_Alpaca) January 5, 2021

omg Jenny just BELTED Paul and he wasn’t happy!!! #BeatTheChasers — Liam (@LiamLambrini) January 5, 2021

Jenny has just killed Paul.#BeatTheChasers — Ben Murray (@rubym83) January 5, 2021

Watching Jenny punch Paul for not knowing Hoth 😂😂😂 #BeatTheChasers — WhatTheFranckStone!? (@WhatTheFStone) January 5, 2021

What did viewers think?

However, the incident wasn’t lost on viewers.

Taking to Twitter to register their shock one said: “Did Jenny seriously just punch Paul in the arm for getting something wrong?”

Another wrote: “OMG Jenny just BELTED Paul and he wasn’t happy!!”

Finally a third wrote: “Jenny has just killed Paul.”

Beat The Chasers continues tonight (Wednesday January 6) at 9pm on ITV.

