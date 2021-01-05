Mark Labbett on Beat the Chasers
TV

Beat the Chasers: Mark Labbett apologises to Shaun Wallace for ‘screwing up’ after clash

Mark lashed out at Shaun on Sunday's show

By Rebecca Carter

Beat the Chasers star Mark Labbett has apologised to fellow quizzer Shaun Wallace following a clash on Sunday’s show.

Earlier this week, Mark – aka The Beast – lashed out at fellow Chaser Shaun after The Dark Destroyer took several seconds to answer a question.

After contestant Claire beat the Chasers, Shaun said: “Sorry I took too long.”

However, Mark hit back: “You can’t do that Shaun!”

Beat the Chasers Mark Labbett
Mark Labbett apologised to Shaun Wallace on Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Host Bradley Walsh asked what had happened and Shaun said: “I’d rather take some time and get it right…”

But Mark said: “Absolutely not, it’s not your time to waste. That’s a terrible sin!”

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Viewers brand Mark Labbett ‘unprofessional’ as he rages at Shaun Wallace

However, it seems The Beast got a taste of his own medicine during Monday evening’s episode.

Contestant Kat was up against all five Chasers in the hope of winning a whopping £50,000.

Beat the Chasers contestant
Kat won a whopping £50,000 after taking on all five of the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

With 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Kat had a clear advantage.

The Chasers had just 14 seconds left and Mark did the same as Shaun and hesitated on a question.

I’ve got to do something I don’t normally do, which is eat massive humble pie.

Before Bradley had finished reading the question, The Beast buzzed in but answered it wrong.

Putting his head down, he said: “Sorry.”

The Chasers then ran out of time and Kat won the jackpot.

Beat the Chasers
Mark looked embarrassed over his answer blunder (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark Labbett say on Beat the Chasers?

After Kat left with her money, Mark said: “I’ve got to do something I don’t normally do, which is eat massive humble pie.

“I am really sorry, especially to Shaun because I gave him grief when he did similar last night.

“I am really sorry, I absolutely screwed up.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on Mark’s apology on Twitter.

Shaun Wallace on Beat the Chasers
Shaun stayed quiet as Mark apologised to him (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Fair play to Mark for apologising to Shaun for doing what he moaned at him for doing.”

Another wrote: “Mark on #BeatTheChasers took an eternity to answer that last question then, at least he apologised to Shaun though.”

Read more: Beat The Chasers series 2 contestant Rahim stuns Bradley Walsh by taking on all five chasers

One tweeted: “@MarkLabbett having a right go at @TheShaunWallace on last night’s #BeatTheChasers only to make a worse mistake this evening.

“I’ll give him his props for apologising but next time Mark, wind your neck in a bit!”

Beat the Chasers continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Do you enjoy watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures
What is wrong with Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale? And how old is actress Isobel Steele?
Bradley Walsh breaking down on Breaking Dad
Breaking Dad series 3: Bradley Walsh fans raging as it’s postponed for Boris Johnson address
EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures
The Masked Singer season 2
The Masked Singer UK: Theories on Viking, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Blob and Harlequin
Traces BBC: What else has actress Molly Windsor who plays Emma been in?