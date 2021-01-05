Beat the Chasers star Mark Labbett has apologised to fellow quizzer Shaun Wallace following a clash on Sunday’s show.
Earlier this week, Mark – aka The Beast – lashed out at fellow Chaser Shaun after The Dark Destroyer took several seconds to answer a question.
After contestant Claire beat the Chasers, Shaun said: “Sorry I took too long.”
However, Mark hit back: “You can’t do that Shaun!”
Host Bradley Walsh asked what had happened and Shaun said: “I’d rather take some time and get it right…”
But Mark said: “Absolutely not, it’s not your time to waste. That’s a terrible sin!”
However, it seems The Beast got a taste of his own medicine during Monday evening’s episode.
Contestant Kat was up against all five Chasers in the hope of winning a whopping £50,000.
With 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Kat had a clear advantage.
The Chasers had just 14 seconds left and Mark did the same as Shaun and hesitated on a question.
I’ve got to do something I don’t normally do, which is eat massive humble pie.
Before Bradley had finished reading the question, The Beast buzzed in but answered it wrong.
Putting his head down, he said: “Sorry.”
The Chasers then ran out of time and Kat won the jackpot.
What did Mark Labbett say on Beat the Chasers?
After Kat left with her money, Mark said: “I’ve got to do something I don’t normally do, which is eat massive humble pie.
“I am really sorry, especially to Shaun because I gave him grief when he did similar last night.
“I am really sorry, I absolutely screwed up.”
Viewers shared their thoughts on Mark’s apology on Twitter.
One person said: “Fair play to Mark for apologising to Shaun for doing what he moaned at him for doing.”
Another wrote: “Mark on #BeatTheChasers took an eternity to answer that last question then, at least he apologised to Shaun though.”
One tweeted: “@MarkLabbett having a right go at @TheShaunWallace on last night’s #BeatTheChasers only to make a worse mistake this evening.
“I’ll give him his props for apologising but next time Mark, wind your neck in a bit!”
Beat the Chasers continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.
