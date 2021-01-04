Beat The Chasers returned to ITV last night (Sunday January 4) with one of its most dramatic episodes ever, which included an onscreen spat between two Chasers.

The Chase spin-off saw Rahim blow a 20-second lead to lose to all five Chasers at the end of the show.

And while viewers were gutted for him, they also slammed Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett after he raged at fellow Chaser, Shaun Wallace.

Mark was not happy with Shaun (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Mark and Shaun on Beat The Chasers?

Things kicked off when contestant Claire stepped up to take on The Chasers.

She chose to take on three – Mark, Jenny Ryan and Shaun – for £15,000.

During her battle with the Chasers, Bradley Walsh asked which author created the Oompa Loompas.

Shaun buzzed in first but took several seconds to answer, and received some serious daggers from The Beast while doing so.

Mark could not hide his disgust (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark say to Shaun?

After the Chasers beat Claire, Shaun apologised.

“Sorry I took too long,” he said ruefully.

“You can’t do that Shaun!” a disgusted Beast replied.

Absolutely not, it’s not your time to waste. That’s a terrible sin!

When Bradley asked what happened, Shaun replied: “I’d rather take some time and get it right…”

The Beast raged again and snapped: “Absolutely not, it’s not your time to waste. That’s a terrible sin!”

How did viewers react to the spat?

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions on the spat.

One viewer referenced Anne Hegerty’s hilarious reaction, and said: “Mark absolutely kicking off at Shaun for taking too long answering a question and Anne’s reaction was amazing.”

Another said: “Mark having a go at Shaun!

“If you want a word do it after the show!! Totally unprofessional!!! #BeatTheChasers”

