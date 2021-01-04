The Beast raged at Shaun Wallace on Beat The Chasers
Beat The Chasers: Viewers brand Mark Labbett ‘unprofessional’ as he rages at Shaun Wallace

It all kicked off on Beat The Chasers!

By Paul Hirons

Beat The Chasers returned to ITV last night (Sunday January 4) with one of its most dramatic episodes ever, which included an onscreen spat between two Chasers.

The Chase spin-off saw Rahim blow a 20-second lead to lose to all five Chasers at the end of the show.

And while viewers were gutted for him, they also slammed Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett after he raged at fellow Chaser, Shaun Wallace.

The Beast raged at Shaun Wallace on Beat The Chasers
Mark was not happy with Shaun (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Mark and Shaun on Beat The Chasers?

Things kicked off when contestant Claire stepped up to take on The Chasers.

She chose to take on three – Mark, Jenny Ryan and Shaun – for £15,000.

Read more: Beat The Chasers series 2 contestant Rahim stuns Bradley Walsh by taking on all five chasers

During her battle with the Chasers, Bradley Walsh asked which author created the Oompa Loompas.

Shaun buzzed in first but took several seconds to answer, and received some serious daggers from The Beast while doing so.

The Beast raged at Shaun Wallace on Beat The Chasers
Mark could not hide his disgust (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark say to Shaun?

After the Chasers beat Claire, Shaun apologised.

“Sorry I took too long,” he said ruefully.

“You can’t do that Shaun!” a disgusted Beast replied.

Absolutely not, it’s not your time to waste. That’s a terrible sin!

When Bradley asked what happened, Shaun replied: “I’d rather take some time and get it right…”

The Beast raged again and snapped: “Absolutely not, it’s not your time to waste. That’s a terrible sin!”

How did viewers react to the spat?

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions on the spat.

One viewer referenced Anne Hegerty’s hilarious reaction, and said: “Mark absolutely kicking off at Shaun for taking too long answering a question and Anne’s reaction was amazing.”

Read more: The Chase: Who is Jenny Ryan and how did The Vixen get on the show?

Another said: “Mark having a go at Shaun!

“If you want a word do it after the show!! Totally unprofessional!!! #BeatTheChasers”

