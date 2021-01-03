Beat The Chasers series 2 gets off to an exciting start tonight as one brave contestant challenges the entire panel of quizzers.

In the first episode of The Chase spin-off‘s new series, host Bradley Walsh welcomes Masters student Rahim to the stage.

Rahim stuns everyone as he goes for the highest offer (Credit: ITV)

What happens with Rahim in tonight’s Beat The Chasers?

In tonight’s installment, Rahim stuns Bradley and the chasers by going for the highest offer.

‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett offers him £100k to take on all five of them.

Rahim says: “For the past couple of years, my mum’s been wanting us to go visit Seychelles, where I’m from originally. Hopefully if I win some money, I can put some aside to go there.”

Jenny Ryan gasps as Rahim decides to take on all five chasers (Credit: ITV)

Bradders asks him what he wants to do, and he explains: “Well I’m only here once…”

At that, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan gasps from her seat on the panel, while Paul Sinha appears shocked and looks at the others.

Rahim continues: “I think I’m going to take the five.”

Bradley is gobsmacked, as he says: “Got to be honest, Rahim, I didn’t see that coming.”

“I’m not losing anything and I got to meet you,” Rahim says.

A smiling Bradders replies: “More importantly, I got to meet you and that’s been brilliant. We’ve had some banter, so I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed that.

“Are you ready? All the luck in the world, I really mean that. It’s time to see if you can beat the chasers.”

Bradley Walsh admits he didn’t see Rahim’s decision coming (Credit: ITV)

When is Beat The Chasers series 2 on TV?

Beat The Chasers gets underway tonight (Sunday, January 3). It starts on ITV at 9pm.

It is the first episode in the series, which will air every night this week except for Saturday (January 9), when The Voice UK takes the 9pm slot.

Beat The Chasers series 2 will therefore conclude on Sunday (January 10) with its seventh and final episode.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.