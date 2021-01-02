The Chase had Shaun Wallace on last night for its first socially distanced episode.

ITV’s hit quiz programme showcased the new set-up on Friday (January 1) in what appeared to be the first filmed during the pandemic.

And it wasn’t long before fans on Twitter took to the social media site to mock the very obvious changes.

There was an extra-long desk on show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase with Shaun Wallace?

Viewers saw the contestants’ panel of four – in this episode Bob, Cina, Sophie and Oli – sitting further apart on a longer desk.

Each had a two-metre gap between them, and a perspex screen separating them.

And throughout the episode, instead of the usual hugs from host Bradley Walsh, there were air high fives.

With these new rules in place, it didn’t take long for viewers to poke fun at the new additions to the set.

How did viewers react to The Chase as Shaun Wallace took on the team?

A number of viewers made the same joke about their TVs.

One viewer wrote: “Thank god for widescreen TVs #thechase.”

Another joked: “#TheChase Good job I’ve got a widescreen TV. I’d miss half the show.”

Finally, a third said: “It’s a good job I’ve got a 50″ TV with this social distance of The Chase #TheChase.”

Some viewers loved the changes

However, the show also won praise from some viewers for taking the social distancing rules seriously.

“Watching #TheChase and this is the first socially distanced episode I’ve seen, like how they’ve implemented the changes,” one wrote.

Good to see a socially distanced, no handshakes or hugs game of @ITV #TheChase.

Another said: “Good to see a socially distanced, no handshakes or hugs game of @ITV #TheChase #staysafe @BradleyWalsh.”

A third commented: “Socially distanced #TheChase is brilliant!”

The panel got very close (Credit: ITV)

What happened to social distancing earlier in the year?

Back in October, viewers were shocked when host Bradley and a celeb panel did not adhere to social distancing rules.

In that episode, Bradley and the contestants were seen hugging and high-fiving throughout the episode.

ITV responded, saying that all crew and guests were tested for the virus and, if negative results came back, they could work closely with each other as part of a ‘Close Contact Cohort’.

The channel said: “Host Bradley Walsh and the celebrity contestants were able to physically interact for short intervals.”

