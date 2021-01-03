Jenny Ryan, The Vixen on The Chase, is a beloved member of the ITV show’s formidable line-up of quizzers.

Up until recently, Jenny was the new chaser on the block.

However, after nearly five years on the show, she’s become a veteran in the making.

So much so in fact, that she recently admitted that she’s starting to find the show and its sister series Beat The Chasers “exhausting” to film…

Jenny Ryan has been a Chaser for six years

What is Jenny Ryan famous for?

Jenny, 38, first appeared on The Chase back in 2015.

She was handed the name The Vixen, and it’s stuck with her ever since.

But that wasn’t the first time she was on television.

Jenny made her first appearance on our screens when she appeared on University Challenge in 2003.

Then, in 2006, she starred on Mastermind.

Since The Chase skyrocketed her to fame, she’s also made appearances on Masterchef and The X Factor.

Jenny has become a fan favourite

Is The Vixen married?

It is not currently known whether Jenny is in a relationship.

The star is fond of keeping her love life fiercely private.

Jenny is protective of her private life

What did The Vixen say about being on The Chase?

In an interview with Radio Times, Jenny opened up about what it’s like to film the show and it’s spin-off, Beat The Chasers.

“When we’re doing the daytime show, obviously all the pressure is on the one chaser so you feel very focused, whereas when we’re doing Beat The Chasers, the pressure is sort of divided between us all a little bit,” she said.

“But it’s also quite exhausting because there’s five really big personalities up there. It gets quite tiring after a little while to be part of that and the relentless quizzing as well.”

Bradley Walsh chooses which Chasers appear on the show

How did Jenny Ryan get on The Chase and Beat The Chaser?

Jenny has given insight into how The Chasers manage to bag themselves a spot on the show.

It turns out, it’s not just their brain power that gets them there. In fact, it’s all about host Bradley Walsh.

“It’s not just a matter of being the world’s best quizzer,” she explained. “In which case it would be a very different line-up of chasers, and I don’t think it would have lasted as long as it has done.”

Speaking further, she said that if Bradders “doesn’t feel that he can chat” to a prospective quizzer, then they won’t get on the show as it “won’t work”.

