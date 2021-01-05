How to apply for The Chase and Beat The Chasers

The Chase spin-off series Beat The Chasers is back for a new series, but if you’re wondering how to apply for either show, the process is surprisingly simply.

While The Chase airs every weekday at 5pm, its sister show has so far only aired in limited runs.

But it’s proving to be just as much of a hit with fans of the original ITV quiz show.

How to apply to be on The Chase and Beat The Chasers

Applications for Beat The Chasers are currently closed, but according to ITV’s website, you can still apply for the main show.

The process starts with an application form, available here.

On the website, it says that ITV is still accepting applications for series 14, which is the one currently airing.

Who can be on The Chase?

There are several boxes you need to tick in order to qualify for The Chase. It’s likely the same rules also apply for Beat The Chasers, when applications open.

Firstly, you must be over the age of 18.

Applicants also have to be a legal resident of the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man and currently live in one of those territories too.

How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them?

You also can’t be an employee of ITV or firms in the same group, or a previous employee who has worked for any of the companies in the last 10 years.

Lastly, ITV is not accepting applicants who are a partner or relative of an ITV – or ITV group company – employee.

The website asks: “How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?”

Who are the chasers currently on The Chase and Beat The Chasers?

There are currently six chasers on the main show. There were five quizzers in the line-up for years – Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Jenny ‘The Vixen‘ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty.

However, ITV hired a sixth chaser, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, last year. He first appeared on the programme in November.

Irishman Darragh is not currently on Beat The Chasers, which flips the main show’s format on its head and pits a single contestant against two or more of the quizzers.

