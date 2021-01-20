Susanna Reid has distracted viewers with her “revealing” dress on Good Morning Britain today (January 20).

The 50-year-old presenter appeared alongside co-host Piers Morgan wearing a satin green outfit on the ITV show.

And while some fans loved the look, others believed the dress was borderline “inappropriate”.

Susanna Reid divided GMB viewers with her ‘revealing’ green dress (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid dress: What did GMB viewers say?

Plenty of viewers flocked to Twitter to give their verdict.

Praising the star’s outfit choice, one said: “Looks to me like @susannareid100 has stolen the show in her emerald green dress. Step up your game @piersmorgan.”

You’re a journalist, not a showgirl!

Another agreed: “Epic dress Susanna! That has taken away all the doom and gloom for a while.”

A third wrote: “Susanna is looking particularly lovely today! Beautiful colourful dress.”

Susanna wore a satin green dress on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others weren’t impressed with the bold leopard number.

In addition, one commented: “Why is that woman wearing such a revealing dress on GMB? This is supposed to be a news programme not a glamour contest.”

A second stated: “Please don’t wear this dress again. It is too shiny for the morning and too low. You’re a journalist, not a showgirl.”

Another tweeted: “Inappropriate dress for breakfast TV on @GMB or are you now just eye candy for @piersmorgan?”

We thought she looked sensational – and managed to focus on everything she was saying too!

'You can't say on one hand we allowed people to do it and on the other hand we told people not to. It's exactly what we knew you were going to do.'@Piersmorgan and @susannareid100 challenge @PritiPatel about whether the govt made a mistake allowing families to gather at Xmas. pic.twitter.com/0v34p1Qjr7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 20, 2021

Piers and Susanna pay tribute to Doris Hobday

Meanwhile, on today’s show, the pair announced the devastating news that former guest, Doris Hobday, had sadly passed away aged 96.

Opening up GMB, Piers said: “Two of our favourite guests on this programme Doris and Lil, they were Britain’s oldest twins, we reported a week ago that they both contracted coronavirus.

“Very sadly Doris has lost her life. Lil is still with us battling hard. She’s aware of what has happened to her long loved twin, but it’s a very sad day for her family, for Lil and for us here at GMB.

“They brought such a ray of sunshine to our lives with their infectious humour.

Susanna often stuns with her range of outfits (ITV)

“They were a wonderful duo and have been inseparable sisters for 96 years.”

Susanna then read the family’s statement, which confirmed Doris died on January 5.

The twins, who won over viewers on GMB last year, tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas.

However, they stayed in over the festive period and said they felt “lucky to have each other for company”.

