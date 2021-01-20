One of Britain’s oldest twins, Doris Hobday, has died from coronavirus as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid paid tribute.

Two weeks ago, Doris, 96, and her identical twin sister Lil Cox confirmed they had tested positive for the virus.

Sadly, Doris has passed away while Lil continues to battle the illness.

Doris (left) has died from coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say to Doris, one of Britain’s oldest twins?

Piers opened Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, saying: “We start with some sad news we were made aware of a few days ago.

“Very sadly Doris has lost her life. Lil is still with us and battling hard, and she’s aware of what has happened to her long-loved twin.

“It’s a very sad day for her family, Lil and us here.”

Britain’s oldest twins Doris and Lil confirmed they had tested positive for Covid earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

He added: “They bought such a ray of sunshine to our lives during the first wave of this pandemic with their infectious humour, great laugh, and cheekiness.

“They were a wonderful duo.”

He also paid tribute to Doris on Twitter, calling her a “delightful lady”.

Piers wrote: “RIP Doris Hobday, 96. One of Britain’s two oldest twins & a delightful lady. She died from coronavirus.

What did Doris’ family say?

“Her sister Lil got Covid too but survived and is now home from hospital. My deepest condolences to her on the loss of her beloved sister.”

Meanwhile, Doris’ family shard a statement with GMB.

It read: “Both were determined to live until 100, they had so much to live for.

“It’s just so cruel that Covid has stopped Doris like this.

“Our thoughts go out to all the families who have experienced a loss through Covid and we urge people to take this seriously.”

Doris and Lil amused Piers, Susanna and GMB viewers last year (Credit: ITV)

The statement added: “Doris was only a few weeks away from being safe! With her vaccine letter arriving two days after her death.

“If you are offered the vaccine please take it, do not refuse it. Doris didn’t get this choice.”

Doris’ funeral will take place on February 15 and she’ll be laid to rest beside her husband of 65 years.

Lil and Doris became internet sensations after their hilarious interview on GMB back in May last year.

At the time, Lil admitted she had a crush on Piers and didn’t hold back when it came to a little flirt.

The pair also joked that their secret to a long life is “plenty of sex”.

Earlier this month, Piers sent his well-wishes to the twins after it was revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said on Twitter: “Very sorry to hear that Doris & Lillian, Britain’s oldest identical twins who gave ⁦@GMB viewers so many laughs earlier this year, are now both battling Covid.

“Say a prayer for them – they’re such wonderful ladies.”

