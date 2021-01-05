Piers Morgan has sent his well-wishes to Britain’s oldest identical twins as they battle coronavirus.

Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday, both 96, shared a message to their Facebook page to tell their followers they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The twins, who won over viewers on GMB last year, explained they had taken “a routine Covid test just before Christmas and it was negative”.

They stayed in over the festive period and said they felt “lucky to have each other for company”.

Lil and Doris won over Piers and GMB viewers in May last year (Credit: ITV)

What did Lil and Doris say?

Their message continued: “A few days ago Doris had a high temperature and Lil had a cough, so we took a 2nd test and unfortunately the results came back positive.

“We are both in shock…we have been inside for most of 2020 sticking to all the rules and being careful, now this has happened.

“We can’t work out why or where we’ve picked it up from.”

Doris and Lil tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

The message concluded: “We are writing this hoping we can save people from getting this horrible virus.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE take this seriously – COVID is real and it’s affecting so many lives across the world… don’t let it affect yours or your families.

“We are running faster than ever because we both aren’t ready yet… we still haven’t met Jason Statham!”

The pair’s followers sent their well-wishes to Lil and Doris.

Meanwhile, GMB host Piers shared a screenshot of the pair on the show back in May last year.

Piers sent his well-wishes to the twins (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

He wrote: “Very sorry to hear that Doris & Lillian, Britain’s oldest identical twins who gave ⁦@GMB viewers so many laughs earlier this year, are now both battling Covid.

“Say a prayer for them – they’re such wonderful ladies.”

Very sorry to hear that Doris & Lillian, Britain’s oldest identical twins who gave ⁦@GMB⁩ viewers so many laughs earlier this year, are now both battling covid. Say a prayer for them- they’re such wonderful ladies. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/McqGwnbKQ1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 5, 2021

What happened when Lil and Doris appeared on GMB?

In May 2020, the sisters left viewers and Piers in hysterics with their antics on the show.

Say a prayer for them – they’re such wonderful ladies.

Lil admitted she had a crush on Piers and didn’t hold back when it came to a little flirt.

The pair also joked that their secret to a long life is “plenty of sex”.

When asked what their secret is to staying well and living long, Lil pointed to her sister and joked: “Plenty of sex.”

Doris shouted: “No, no, no,” as Piers burst into laughter and Susanna Reid’s face looked shocked.

Meanwhile, speaking about her other crush Jason Statham, Lil admitted: “One night with him and I would die happy. Mind you, I’m coming on to you now.”

