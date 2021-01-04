GMB host Susanna Reid divided viewers as she returned today with new hair.

The presenter appeared to ditch her light brunette hair with highlights for a darker brown shade.

Susanna, 50, returned to Good Morning Britain alongside Piers Morgan on Monday (January 4) and viewers quickly noticed her locks.

GMB viewers were divided over Susanna Reid’s darker hair (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Susanna Reid and her new hair?

One person said on Twitter: “@susannareid100 Your hair looked absolutely wonderful today!!! I know we’re not supposed to comment on personal appearance, but hey ho!”

Another wrote: “Hair looks fabulous today.”

@susannareid100 Your hair looked absolutely wonderful today!!! I know we’re not supposed to comment on personal appearance, but hey ho! — Carol Jones (@CarolJo59443120) January 4, 2021

@susannareid100 Hair looks fabulous today x — alan thomas (@alan56q) January 4, 2021

A third joked: “Welcome back from your break @susannareid100 and @piersmorgan.

“Love the new hair Susanna. Very black, makes Piers’ look very grey. Only joking, just throwing a bit of light on another grim day!!”

@GMB Welcome back from your break @susannareid100 and @piersmorgan. Love the new hair Susanna. Very black, makes Piers's look very grey. Only joking, just throwing a bit of light on another grim day!! 😉👍😁 — Neil Drysdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NeilDYork) January 4, 2021

However, some people weren’t keen on Susanna’s hair colour.

One person told her to lighten it, writing: “@susannareid100 get your hairdresser to lighten your hair a bit.

“It’s a bit to dark gives you the fortune teller look.”

#GMB @susannareid100 get your hairdresser to lighten your hair a bit, it’s a bit to dark gives you the fortune teller look.@piersmorgan — sad world (@sadworl06602528) January 4, 2021

Another wondered how Susanna got her hair done during Tier 4 restrictions.

They said: “Could @GMB explain why while in a Tier 4 location (which is virtually lockdown) @susannareid100 is able to have hair and makeup done and others are in the studio again.”

Could @GMB explain why while in a tier 4 location (which is virtually lockdown) @susannareid100 is able to have hair and make up done and others are in the studio again. — Danny Garbett (@garbs80) January 4, 2021

Another commented: “Susanna should of chose a slightly more natural hair colour.”

Susanna should of chose a slightly more natural hair colour 😏 #gmb — “2021..what’s in store ?”🤨 (@Rise_and_grind7) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, on today’s show, Piers revealed his wife Celia Walden cut his hair before his return.

He said: “I let Celia cut my hair again. I told her ‘go short’ because we don’t know, there might be a national lockdown soon.”

Susanna joked: “Well, she’s not going anywhere it’s not like Celia’s closing down her hairdressing salon.”

Piers replied: “No, but I am trying to close down the number of times she cuts my hair.”

Susanna then said: “So just butcher it the first time? And then we don’t need to do it again.”

Piers’ wife Celia cut his hair amid fears of another lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Piers asked: “It is short, isn’t it? Very short.”

However, Susanna insisted: “It is looking very good.”

