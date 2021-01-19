Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan bursts with pride over son’s film

The GMB star showed off Stanley's short film on the show today

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan couldn’t hide his pride on the show today (January 19).

The ITV presenter shared that his son, Stanley, has directed an emotional short film about loneliness.

He shared the clip with viewers, which also featured mental health campaigner Hussain Manawer.

Good Morning Britain host Piers is a very proud father (Credit: ITV)

Piers beams with pride over his son on Good Morning Britain today

‘Lonely’ shows the three adults opening up about their mental health battles through a poem. It also features child actors playing the younger versions of the adults.

Susanna Reid said that the touching short film was created as part of ITV’s campaign to combat loneliness, One Million Minutes.

“This is an incredible piece of film and I do just want to say to all people; this will pass,” said Piers.

“Things are going to get betters, there’s a line in that film: ‘just hold on’, and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“Just hold on, there’s light at the end of the tunnel… I promise it will get better.”

Piers continued: “It’s a short film from One Five Productions and I’ve got a slight vested interested because my middle son directed it, Stanley.”

“Good job to you and Gilbert, with your little production company, doing that with Hussain.

“I only found out actually… Well I didn’t know you finished it then it suddenly popped up yesterday all over the internet!”

Piers misses his sons

It comes after the GMB star took to social media to confess he misses hugging his family.

Addressing his 1.3 million Instagram followers, he captioned the snap of his sons: “Throwback to the days when we were allowed to hug our children.”

Read more: Lucy Lyndhurst reveals tragic cause of son Archie’s death

Fans rushed to share their sympathies. Many revealed they are feeling the same way.

piers morgan mocks vegans on instagram
Piers Morgan reminisced about being allowed to hug his kids (Credit: SplashNews)

One user replied: “I am struggling too with not hugging my kids Piers.”

“Let’s hope that’s not that far off,” said a second.

And a third user wrote: “Haven’t hugged my 93-year-old granddad in 10 months. I’m heartbroken.”

Piers Morgan has three sons and one daughter.

GMB host Piers Morgan
Piers has three sons (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Laurence Fox sparks outrage as he mocks face mask wearing

Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 20, are from his first marriage to Marion Shalloe.

Seven of the presenter’s family members have suffered from COVID-19 – including his elderly parents.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

