The UK has been in a COVID lockdown since the start of the New Year, but Laurence Fox has outraged social media users after he found a way to get around wearing a mask.

The controversial actor, 42, has been an outspoken critic of government lockdowns and a proponent of COVID conspiracy theories.

However, some Twitter users think that even he has now gone too far.

Laurence took to Twitter to share the snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Laurence show on Twitter amid the UK surge of COVID?

The Lewis star took to social media to show off a fake badge that he had bought from Amazon.

Encased in a shiny lanyard and looking every inch like an official badge, it said: “I am exempt from wearing a face covering.

“Be kind. Keep your distance. Thank you for understanding.”

I am exempt from wearing a face covering. Be kind. Keep your distance. Thank you for understanding.

The current guidance from the government is people with certain medical conditions are exempt from wearing mask in public spaces if they present identification.

After a long period of consultation with myself, an extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself, I’ve received the badge that I ordered from Amazon. Thank you for being there for me. #anxiety pic.twitter.com/D3bp3M7kY9 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 15, 2021

How did Twitter react to the star?

The star captioned an image showing him wearing the fake badge.

He said: “After a long period of consultation with myself, an extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself, I’ve received the badge that I ordered from Amazon.

“Thank you for being there for me. #anxiety”

It wasn’t long before outraged Twitter users shared their anger.

Brits have urged to wear masks in public gathering places (Credit: Pexels)

What else did they say?

One said: “I have severe lung fibrosis as a result of sarcoidosis.

“I’m extremely vulnerable to the virus. I have l limited lung function but wish everyone would wear a mask, like I do whenever I go out. What’s your excuse for putting me at risk?”

Another fumed: “As someone who is exempt from wearing a face-covering but wears one for the greater good, I find your attitude to this totally obnoxious.

“Ridicule is one thing, giving it the big I am in the face of people suffering, losing loved ones is seriously of order.”

People were outraged by Laurence’s stunt (Credit: BBC)

Finally, a third wrote: “My little boy has a sunflower lanyard because of his autism.

“It really helps us when in public places.

“You wearing this similar lanyard diminishes them in the eyes of others.

“Just thought you should know this. Btw – my son wears his mask as he wants to keep others safe. He’s seven.”

