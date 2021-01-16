Lucy Lyndhurst – the wife of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas – has revealed how the couple’s 19-year-old son Archie died.

The heartbroken mother revealed the family discovered Archie’s cause of death after reading a “harrowing” second post mortem report.

She said they were given the report just “four days before Christmas” in London’s Harley Street.

The news comes after the inquest into his death was scrapped and the investigation into his death discontinued.

What did Lucy Lyndhurst say in her Instagram post?

Lucy revealed that Archie’s sudden death in September was caused by a brain haemorrhage that happened as he slept at his family home.

It was caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukaemia – a rare condition which kills just 800 people a year.

Lucy explained that the wording does not mean “leukaemia as we know it”.

She shared: “Dearest friends, it’s so difficult to know where to start. There is no easy way in any of this. On the 22nd September our world blew apart, the damage caused to it totally irreparable.

“Archie was, and always will remain our everything. Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had, and will have on us for the rest of our days.”

Lucy Lyndhurst pays tribute to her ‘magical’ son

She continued her tribute to her son.

“Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met. We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generousity he showed them. He was an old soul and incredibly advanced for his years in many ways.

“As his parents we couldn’t be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was.

“We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents. The journey and adventure has been the best anyone could ever have wished for. A truly magical time in every way possible.”

‘A harrowing read’

Lucy then went on to reveal how the family found out the cause of Archie’s death.

“Four days before Christmas, Nick and I sat in Harley Street with the results of Archie’s second post mortem. A very detailed document, which we had been warned by the coroner would be a harrowing read, and best explained by a medical practitioner.

“The doctor explained Archie died from natural causes (something we knew already, only gossips, keyboard warriors, trolls and the ignorant thought differently).

“He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid. He assured us that there wasn’t anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness.

“Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the doctor went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn’t have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep.

“The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It’s very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it.

“Only days before he’d been with the love of his life Nethra celebrating his birthday early as she was due to go away with work commitments. Life is fragile, precious and sometimes incredibly cruel.”

‘Every parents’ nightmare’

She then went on to detail how it feels to lose a child.

“To lose a child is every parents’ nightmare and I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone. My heart goes out to any other parents what have had to experience this.

“Nick and I try each day to make Archie proud, but it’s baby steps, beyond hard and a struggle at times. The world is a very different place without him.”

Lucy also revealed one of her last conversations with her son, saying it was “about all that was going on in the world, the chaos, anger about all different subjects”.

She said: “He looked at me with his huge blue soulful eyes, shook his head and said: ‘All the world need is love Mama, it’s so easy to love .’

“And to him it was. He gave it wherever he went in abundance.”

‘We miss him every day’

“He loved life, he valued everyone in it and every moment he was given. He was always singing, and had such energy and passion in everything he did.

“To be part of his life has been the biggest joy mad honour. We miss him every day and always will. There aren’t enough words to describe him, he was a one off, and beyond unique.

“Our darling boy, we love you forever and ever and thank you every day, for every beautiful memory we have. We will celebrate you always. All our love. Mama and O.M.”

