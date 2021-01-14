Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son Archie’s inquest scrapped as investigation into his death is discontinued

The son of Nicholas Lyndhurst Archie’s inquest is scrapped following his death.

The 19-year-old sadly died at his family home in Fulham in September last year.

His death was treated as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Nicholas pictured with Archie in 2011 (Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Now, according to the Mirror, the coroner’s investigation into the CBBC star’s death was discontinued.

West London’s Coroners told the publication: “The Coroner’s investigation into Archie’s death has been discontinued and no inquest will be required.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Nicholas for further comment.

At the time of Archie’s death, Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas issued a heartbreaking statement on behalf of him and his wife, Lucy.

Nicholas Lyndhurst said he and wife Lucy were “utterly grief-stricken” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Nicholas Lyndhurst say about his son Archie?

The statement read: “Lucy and I are utterly grief-stricken and respectfully request privacy.”

Meanwhile, the teenager’s mum Lucy also spoke about Archie’s passing in a comment to his friend Samuel Small.

She wrote: “He will love you and watch over you forever. Love you dearly.”

At the time, a Met Police spokesman said police responded to a report of a “concern for welfare” on September 22.

Tributes poured in for Nicholas and Lucy’s son Archie last year (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

They added: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. He was declared dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”

According to the BBC, Archie died after a short illness.

Archie’s funeral took place in November, with Lucy writing on Instagram: “Tonight at 6pm Nick and I shall be with him in a tiny chapel to send him on the first part of his next journey.”

Meanwhile, Archie’s girlfriend Nethra Tilakumara shared an emotional tribute to Instagram.

She wrote: “Boyfriend doesn’t do it justice. Archie you were my Person and Best friend all in one.

“To spend the rest of my life laughing and going on adventures with you, was just it for me. Everything made sense with you.”

She concluded her post writing: “You have my heart forever. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world.”

