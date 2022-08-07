Giovanni Pernice smiling and with rose
TV

Good news for Giovanni Pernice as Strictly star is ‘favourite’ for same-sex partnership

His wish could be about to come true

By Nancy Brown

Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice is reportedly “favourite” to be part of the show’s same-sex partnership this year.

Giovanni made history last year when he was paired with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Of course, she was the first deaf contestant on the show and the pair went on to lift the Glitter Ball trophy as champions.

However, with this year’s line-up in the process of being announced, sources have claimed that they know who Giovanni’s 2022 partner will be.

Giovanni Pernice in his official Strictly shot
Could Giovanni finally get a male celebrity partner this year? (Credit: BBC)

Who will Giovanni Pernice be paired with on Strictly this year?

Rumour has it that Giovanni is “favourite” to be paired with Richie Anderson on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Richie was one of the first stars to be added to the line-up and revealed he’ll be dancing as part of a same-sex couple.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing hopefuls Will Mellor and Kym Marsh given grim warning by 2020 star Ranvir Singh

Last year Johannes Radebe was paired with John Whaite and the pair made it to the final alongside Giovanni and Rose.

Giovanni did admit ahead of Johannes’ partnership with John that he was “more than ready” to be partnered with a man.

So could he get his wish this year in a switch up from his previous partners?

One source certainly seems to think so.

Giovanni Pernice dancing with Rose
Giovanni lifted the Glitter Ball with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni to be paired with Richie?

A source claimed to The Sun that Giovanni is “favourite” to be paired with Richie.

They claimed: “Giovanni is really keen for the challenge. He wants to show fans he can dance just as well with a man as with a woman.”

The source went on to allege: “He is extremely competitive and already has lots of ideas for the choreography.”

‘More than ready’ for male partner

Ahead of his partnership with Rose last year, for which he won wide praise, Giovanni said that he would love to “challenge” himself with a male partner.

He said: “If the production people come to me and say: ‘Listen Giovanni we’d love you to be partnered with a man,’ I’d say yes.

“I am more than ready to be partnered with a man.

“It would give me a chance to challenge myself with new routines. You have to think more about it. I love challenging myself,” he admitted.

Richie Anderson looks at the camera in Strictly 2022 promo picture
Richie was the third contestant announced (Credit: BBC)

When does Strictly start?

The professional dancers are already in training for the new series. The launch show is being filmed on September 7.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

It’s been claimed that the show will air on BBC One on September 10, with the public finding out the 2022 pairings then.

So what do you think of the line-up? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden together
Emmerdale star Charley Webb reunites with husband Matthew Wolfenden in family snap
Marlon and Harriet in Emmerdale looking worried
Emmerdale stars fear the axe ahead of big 50th anniversary stunt
Eamonn Holmes smiles for the camera
Eamonn Holmes to make ‘massive’ career move after ‘axe’ from This Morning
Kaye Adams, Gok Wan, Denise Welch on Loose Women today
Loose Women viewers make same complaint today over ‘shockingly bad’ show
emmerdale super soap week highlights comp
Emmerdale and Coronation Street: 5 highlights from Super Soap Week
Lorraine Kelly and Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose and Giovanni
Lorraine Kelly breaks silence amid claims she’s signed up for Strictly 2022