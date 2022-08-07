Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice is reportedly “favourite” to be part of the show’s same-sex partnership this year.

Giovanni made history last year when he was paired with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Of course, she was the first deaf contestant on the show and the pair went on to lift the Glitter Ball trophy as champions.

However, with this year’s line-up in the process of being announced, sources have claimed that they know who Giovanni’s 2022 partner will be.

Could Giovanni finally get a male celebrity partner this year? (Credit: BBC)

Who will Giovanni Pernice be paired with on Strictly this year?

Rumour has it that Giovanni is “favourite” to be paired with Richie Anderson on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Richie was one of the first stars to be added to the line-up and revealed he’ll be dancing as part of a same-sex couple.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing hopefuls Will Mellor and Kym Marsh given grim warning by 2020 star Ranvir Singh

Last year Johannes Radebe was paired with John Whaite and the pair made it to the final alongside Giovanni and Rose.

Giovanni did admit ahead of Johannes’ partnership with John that he was “more than ready” to be partnered with a man.

So could he get his wish this year in a switch up from his previous partners?

One source certainly seems to think so.

Giovanni lifted the Glitter Ball with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni to be paired with Richie?

A source claimed to The Sun that Giovanni is “favourite” to be paired with Richie.

They claimed: “Giovanni is really keen for the challenge. He wants to show fans he can dance just as well with a man as with a woman.”

The source went on to allege: “He is extremely competitive and already has lots of ideas for the choreography.”

‘More than ready’ for male partner

Ahead of his partnership with Rose last year, for which he won wide praise, Giovanni said that he would love to “challenge” himself with a male partner.

He said: “If the production people come to me and say: ‘Listen Giovanni we’d love you to be partnered with a man,’ I’d say yes.

“I am more than ready to be partnered with a man.

“It would give me a chance to challenge myself with new routines. You have to think more about it. I love challenging myself,” he admitted.

Richie was the third contestant announced (Credit: BBC)

When does Strictly start?

The professional dancers are already in training for the new series. The launch show is being filmed on September 7.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

It’s been claimed that the show will air on BBC One on September 10, with the public finding out the 2022 pairings then.

So what do you think of the line-up? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.