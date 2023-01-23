Silent Witness Hearts of Darkness cast: Coronation Street baddie guest stars

Silent Witness series 26 continues with episodes 7 and 8, and some very familiar faces join the cast of Hearts of Darkness.

The double episode, going out on Monday, January 23, and Tuesday, January 24, centres around a devastating train crash.

Nikki and Jack must work together with the police and counter terrorism unit to piece together what happened.

As usual, the Silent Witness two-parter has an impressive line-up of well known actors in the cast of Hearts of Darkness.

Here’s a rundown of who’s in it, and where you know them from!

Jemma Redgrave as DI Raymond in the cast of Silent Witness’ Hearts of Darkness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Silent Witness Hearts of Darkness cast: Jemma Redgrave as DI Jill Raymond

Jemma Redgrave reprises her role as no-nonsense DI Jill Redgrave in Silent Witness.

It’s a recurring role and she last popped up in May 2022’s episodes in series 25’s History.

Actress Jemma, 58, previously played the role in the 2020 episodes entitled Hope Part One and Two, too.

Of course, TV fans will know Jemma as a member of acting royalty.

She is a fourth-generation British actress of the famous Redgrave family, which includes her dad Corin Redgrave, auntie Vanessa Redgrave, and cousin Joely Richardson.

The actress played the title character in four series of Bramwell, and has a recurring role in Doctor Who as Kate Stewart, Head of Scientific Research at UNIT.

Holby City fans will recognise Jemma as Bernie Wolfe in the BBC medical drama.

She’s also played Amelia Gurney-Clifford in Grantchester, Minerva Westenra in Dracula, Dr. Zoe Evans in Frankie, and Rachel Belcombe in Unforgiven.

Nicholas Gleaves, seen here as Duncan Radfield in Corrie, portrays Bob Stratton in Silent Witness (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Bob Stratton? Nicholas Gleaves does!

Bolton-born actor Nicholas Gleaves, 54, has been on our TV screens since 1992 when he first appeared as Carl in Boon.

Since then, he’s popped up in a multitude of TV series including Casualty, The Bill, Faith, and Soldier, Soldier.

In 1997, he won the significant role as PC Rudy Whiteside in Wokenwell.

Of course, he then landed the role of Rick Powell in the popular series Playing the Field, which ran from 1998 to 2002 – which also starred his now wife Lesley Sharp!

He went on to play Eddie in Being April, Duncan in The Queen’s Nose, Ray Fairburn in Conviction.

Eagle-eyed Silent Witness fans might also recognise him for starring in the BBC drama before.

In 2005, Nicholas Gleaves played D.S.I. Phil Elliott in two episodes.

Other significant roles include DS Gary Tate in City Lights, Tom Bedford in The Chase, Oliver in Murderland, James Whitaker in Survivors, and Richard Whitman in Waterloo Road.

Between 2011 and 2012, Nicholas portrayed DS Andy Roper in Scott and Bailey, again alongside his real life wife!

After minor roles in Cold Feet, Death in Paradise, The Split, and Midsomer Murders, the actor took on the role of Roger Penhaligon in Bodyguard.

Of course, Coronation Street fans will know Nicholas Gleaves as Duncan Radfield in the ITV soap, a role he played from 2018 to 2019.

More recently, Nicholas Gleaves has played Guterman in the film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

He’s also played the Headmaster in The Demon Headmaster, William Wyatt in The Rising, and John Birt in The Crown.

Rosina Carbone, seen here as Hannah Washington in Gentleman Jack, joins the cast of Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness Hearts of Darkness cast: Rosina Carbone plays DSI Jennie Gibbs

Actress Rosina Carbone plays DSI Jennie Gibbs in the cast of Silent Witness series 26.

Rosina has been a jobbing actress for nearly two decades.

She’s popped up in minor roles in the episodes of Cracker, The Bill, Spooks: Code 9, Casualty 1909, Waterloo Road and Midsomer Murders.

In 2011, she portrayed a lawyer in the Dominic West drama Appropriate Adult.

More recently, Rosina has played Irene in Cold Call, Mrs Morgan in 4 O’Clock Club, and herself in the mockumentary Meet the Richardsons.

Gentleman Jack viewers will know Rosina from her role as Hannah Washington in the BBC drama.

Anna Burnett as Frankie in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Anna Burnett plays Frankie Stratton in Silent Witness

Young actress Anna Burnett, 20, stars as protestor Frankie Stratton in the cast of Silent Witness.

Although she’s only been acting for 10 years, she’s already known for some pretty impressive performances.

Her first ever TV role as a child star was in Jonathan Creek in 2013, where she played Young Rosalind.

She played Susan in the 2014 film The Falling, and Pamela Churchill in the award-winning film Darkest Hour.

TV fans might know her best as Mathilda Reid in Ripper Street, a role she played from 2014 to 2016.

She’s also popped up in episodes of Doc Martin, Manhunt, The Witcher, Outlander, Industry, and Endeavour.

Joseph Beattie as Trevor Taylor in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Joseph Beattie portrays Trevor Taylor

Actor Joseph Beattie, 44, plays Trevor Taylor in the cast of Silent Witness episodes Hearts of Darkness.

He is perhaps best known for portraying Malachi in the second season of Hex in 2004.

He also portrayed Henry Crawford in Mansfield Park in 2007, Robert Pullman in six episodes of Holby City, Scott Davenport in Midsomer Murders, and Mack Sennett in Mr Selfridge.

More recently, he’s played King Louis XII in Borgia, and Jeremy in six episodes of Hollyoaks.

Joseph’s film roles have included Cooper in Velvet Goldmine, Eric Visnjic in Fast Track: No Limits, and Bill in The Sleeping Room.

Waj Ali as Anthony Bouzid in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Who else stars in Silent Witness episodes 7 and 8 Hearts of Darkness?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Dr Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur.

Rhiannon May portrays Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

Meanwhile, Carnival Street’s Waj Ali plays Anthony Barzani, and White House Farm star Tom Christian plays Philip Stratton.

The Nevers actor Nick Barlett plays John Pryor.

Treason actress Dinita Gohil stars as Bela Nasir, and Normal People actress Aislin McGuckin plays Aoife.

Truth Serum actress Umi Myers plays Emma Pryor, I Hate Suzie star Janet Kumah is Donna Chainey, and Poldark’s Edward Bennett stars as Malcolm Coles.

The Undeclared War actress Kirsty Hoiles plays Hannah Coles.

Silent Witness episodes 7 and 8, entitled Hearts of Darkness, air on Monday, January 23, and Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9pm.

