Sheridan Smith ultimate profile: Her ‘heartbreaking’ split from James Corden, and who she’s dating now

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything stars Sheridan Smith as the title character, but who is her boyfriend in real life?

The Susan Nickson-penned show follows Sheridan as complicated addict Rosie Molloy, who hits rock bottom at her brother’s wedding and promises to give up everything that she’s addicted to.

Which is pretty much, well, everything…

But what age is Sheridan Smith, where is she from, and who is her boyfriend?

Why did she leave Starstruck, and does she have children?

Here’s everything you need to know about Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything star Sheridan Smith…

Sheridan Smith plays ‘complex addict’ Rosie in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything (Credit: Sky)

Sheridan Smith plays Rosie Molloy

Rosie Molloy is played by the wonderful Sheridan Smith!

The complicated addict is trying to give up everything whilst balancing her father’s newly diagnosed illness, the possibility of losing her job, and all her other friendships and relationships.

Sheridan describes Rosie as: “One of the funniest characters I’ve ever played. Rosie is single, she’s got a great family, is very much a career girl, has just been promoted at work, and seems to have it all.

“But, at the same time, she does not have it all. She’s a very complex character, because she is suffering the illness of addiction.

“I think everybody will know a Rosie in real life or have something in common with Rosie or even be like Rosie, so I think viewers will really relate to her.”

What age is Sheridan Smith?

Sheridan was born on June 25 1981.

She is currently 41 years old.

That makes her just 16 years younger that Ardal O’Hanlon, 57, who plays her father, Conall, on the show, and 19 years younger than Pauline McLynn, 60, who plays her mother Win.

Where is she from?

Sheridan was born in Epworth in Lincolnshire.

She studied dance at the Joyce Mason School of Dancing in Scunthorpe from an early age, where she developed a passion for performing.

Sheridan Smith believes all viewers will be able to relate to her character Rosie Molloy (Credit: Sky)

Why did Sheridan Smith leave Starstruck?

Sheridan began judging the ITV talent show Starstruck earlier in 2022.

The show saw super-fans perform as their idols on the show.

It was announced, however, that Sheridan would be replaced by popstar Shania Twain after just one series.

Sheridan said that she left the show due to “scheduling conflicts”.

So it was likely that she was filming great shows like Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything and wasn’t able to commit to the talent show.

We’ll miss her on Starstruck!

Why did she leave Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps?

One of Sheridan’s best-known roles was on the sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

She played Janet on the popular Manchester-set BBC series, but left the show after nine years in 2009.

Sheridan left along with TPOLAAPOC creator Susan Nickson after the series 8 finale.

In series 9, the show was rebooted with new cast members and new writers, but failed to reach the success that it did with Sheridan and Susan at the helm!

Susan Nickson said this after the show’s cancellation: “I wholeheartedly believe it’s the right decision for us all to move on.”

Of course, Sheridan starred opposite current Strictly star Will Mellor on the show.

Sheridan Smith with ex-fiancé Jamie Horn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Does Sheridan Smith have a boyfriend? Does she have kids?

Sheridan has never been married, but she was in a long-term relationship with insurance broker fiancé Jamie Horn between 2018 and 2021.

They welcomed a son named Billy together in May 2020.

She shared a photo of her firstborn on Twitter at the time with the caption “Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love.”

Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love 💙 pic.twitter.com/ImJAPe1Zsx — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) May 9, 2020

Sheridan and Jamie met on Tinder in 2018, but split up after three years and shared this statement to The Sun: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together.”

More recently she was linked to former boyfriend Alex Lawler.

She shared on Instagram at the time: “So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life! Life works in mysterious ways…miss u Mr L.”

However, the pair reportedly split after four months of dating.

She is now believed to be single.

Sheridan recently told You magazine that she has found the real love of her life with her son: “I’ve been looking for this all my life. I’ve looked in the wrong places – in nightclubs, going out drinking, pushing myself with work.

“Now in this little baby I’ve found that I’m at peace with everything.”

So sweet!

Sheridan Smith boyfriend: Why did she break up with James Corden?

Sheridan famously dated James Corden from 2007 until 2009.

They met on the set of Gavin & Stacey (playing brother and sister!).

But the relationship reportedly had a lot of drama, including a split where James was accused of trying to pursue Lily Allen.

James and Sheridan got back together in 2008, before splitting once again in 2009.

James said of the relationship: “I’d had a relationship with Sheridan which was heartbreaking, when you think something might work and it doesn’t. And I felt a bit lost.”

Sheridan was also linked to Hollyoaks actor James Wood.

They were linked together in 2015, and even got matching tattoos before the relationship ended!

Sheridan Smith boyfriend: Did she date David Walliams?

Sheridan Smith and David Walliams have been friends for many years – leading many fans to wonder if they’ve ever dated.

In an interview on Lorraine earlier this year, David even revealed that the two have even discussed marriage before.

He said: “We talk about getting married when we are older when we have exhausted all other opportunities.”

He added: “If we are still single, aged 90, we will get married to each other.”

Sheridan Smith has an impressive singing voice! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Sheridan Smith get an OBE?

Sheridan Smith was awarded with an OBE from Prince William in 2015, after she was named in Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List.

She received the OBE for services to drama.

She told Glamour back in 2015: “It was a huge honour and I will absolutely treasure this, I can’t quite believe it.”

Can she sing?

Sheridan can sing, and she’s got an incredible voice. In fact, she can even sing opera!

She’s appeared in various West End musicals, showing off her singing chops.

Sheridan first starred in Little Shop of Horrors in 2006, and has since received an Olivier award for her performance as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical.

She also released her debut album, Sheridan, in 2017.

She followed up with the album A Northern Soul a year later.

Sheridan also showed off her singing abilities when she played Cilla Black in ITV’s Cilla, a biographical drama of the star’s life.

Sheridan Smith boyfriend: Was she the victim of a robbery?

Earlier this year, Sheridan became the victim of a robbery on the set of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Sheridan reportedly lost jewellery in the robbery.

Speaking about the theft, a Met Police spokesperson said: “The offence happened at about 11.50pm on May 5 2022.

“Items of jewellery were stolen from trailers in Surbiton. There have been no arrests, inquiries continue.”

There hasn’t been any public updates since about who was responsible for the robbery.

Sheridan Smith and ex-boyfriend James Corden pose for a picture on a night out in 2009 (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Sheridan and her mental health struggles…

Actress Sheridan has been very open about her struggles with mental health and addiction in the past.

She told The Guardian in 2018 about her father’s terminal cancer diagnosis: “I didn’t know how to handle all those feelings.

“I just lost my mind for a time there.”

In May of 2019, Sheridan made a now-deleted social media post where she accused ex-fiancé Jamie Horn’s mother of killing her dog.

She has since opened up about the post, sharing to Stella magazine: “I was drunk, upset, emotional and angry.

“I’m getting there.

“But I can still go off on one.

“I’m on anxiety medication, which seems to be working.”

What height is Sheridan Smith?

According to the actress’s IMDb, she is 5’2″.

Most sites report that she is the same height, so it looks like Sheridan is definitely 5’2″.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Sheridan Smith boyfriend: What is her net worth?

Lots of fans are wondering what sort of fortune Sheridan is worth after her amazing career over the years.

According to smoothradio.com, Sheridan’s net worth is estimated to be around £15.2 million.

Good for her! After all of Sheridan’s great roles over the years, her fortune will come as no surprise to fans of the actress.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything launches at 10pm on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday December 07 2022.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.