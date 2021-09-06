Sheridan Smith has revealed she’s dating a new flame – and not just any new flame, it appears she’s back with her ex-boyfriend.

The actress announced her split from former fiancé Jamie Horn in July.

And now, two months later, Sheridan has introduced fans to the new/old man putting a smile on her face.

It appears as if Sheridan Smith is dating a new man (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Sheridan Smith dating?

Sheridan has come over all Little Mix on us and given a shout out to her ex.

Posting a loved-up picture to Instagram, Sheridan appeared to reveal she is now dating actor Alex Lawler.

Read more: Sheridan Smith returns to social media following love split with a new look

And, not only that, she admitted that they had first got together 20 years ago.

Sheridan revealed: “So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life!

“Life works in mysterious ways [loved up emoji, king emoji]. Miss u Mr L [red love heart emoji].”

She also shared one of Alex’s acting headshots where he did, indeed, look like a total “fitty”.

He has previously appeared in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager and ITV football drama Dream Team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster)

What happened with Sheridan and fiancé Jamie?

Jamie and Sheridan met on dating app Tinder three years ago and share son Billy together.

He was born in May 2020 and the pair were engaged to be married.

Read more: Sheridan Smith worries fans with cryptic message over the ‘most shocking news’

However, announcing their split in July, Sheridan said the pair had decided to have some “time apart”.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Sheridan and Jamie Horn ended their engagement back in July (Credit: Splash News)

How did fans react to Sheridan’s happy news?

Many replied to Sheridan’s post and told her: “It’s meant to be.”

Another added: “The deepest of connections always last the longest of life’s journeys. So pleased you’re back in a good place.”

Meanwhile, a third declared their reunion was “written in the stars.”

So what do you think of Sheridan reconnecting with her ex? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.