ITV series Starstruck recently lost Sheridan Smith as a judge due to her busy schedule.

However, her replacement has been revealed by the broadcaster – and it’s a huge name!

Sheridan was a judge on the first season of the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV announces Sheridan Smith’s Starstruck replacement

Last year saw a new singing contest launch on ITV.

Starstruck saw superfans transform into their idols and perform as them.

Sheridan was a judge on a panel consisting of Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert – with Olly Murs hosting.

However, earlier this month, it was announced that Sheridan won’t be returning for the show’s second season. This has been blamed on scheduling conflicts.

Now, Sheridan’s replacement has finally been announced, and it’s none other than Shania Twain!

The music legend is joining the show (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Shania Twain joins Starstruck on ITV

The five-time Grammy Award winner will take her seat on the judging panel when the show returns in 2023.

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, said: “Shania is one of the all-time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality.

So it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason, and of course Olly at the helm.”

Cat Lawson, the Creative Director at Remarkable Entertainment, also spoke about Shania joining the panel.

“We are over the moon to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel,” she said.

“She is an absolute trailblazer who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles. Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights we simply cannot wait.”

Fans react to the news

Upon hearing the news, fans of Starstruck took to Twitter to air their thoughts on Shania joining the panel.

“What an inspired signing!” one fan wrote.

“That *does* impress me much,” another said.

“SHANIA TWAIN WHAT?! OH MY GOSHHHH,” a third gushed.

“OH GOSH YESSSSS!!! What a line-up this is, now this does impress me much,” another tweeted.

“SHANIA TWAIN!!!! OH MY GOD YES,” a fifth wrote.

Read more: Sheridan Smith has Starstruck viewers all making the same complaint during final

Starstruck returns to ITV and ITV Hub in 2023.

What do you think of Shania Twain joining the judging panel? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!