Starstruck fans were left with the same gripe about Sheridan Smith during the series finale.

Sheridan, 40, broke down in tears throughout the final episode, hosted by Olly Murs.

But her waterworks riled some viewers.

Starstruck star Sheridan Smith wiped tears away throughout the final (Credit: ITV)

One Starstruck fan tweeted: “Is there anything that doesn’t make Sheridan cry? #Starstruck.”

Some viewers also felt that Sheridan’s tears were not always genuine, with one moaning: “How insincere is Sheridan Smith? #Starstruck.”

Another added: “Get a grip ffs Sheridan with the acting tears #starstruck.”

A fourth complained: “Every bloody week!!!”

In addition, a fifth said: “Why does Sheridan Smith try and make every week about her. How about sit down, shut the [bleep] up and let us listen to the acts. #Starstruck.”

Sheridan Smith supported by Starstruck viewers

Sheridan has, however, been met with heaps of support from fans who have enjoyed watching her on the ITV singing show.

Defending the Cilla star, one hit back: “I think they are real proud Mummy tears – she’s very down to earth.”

Another added: “Sheridan Smith is amazing, she can act, present and sing but she has struggled with mental health issues in the past.”

A third chimed in: “To everyone moaning about Sheridan Smith if you don’t like her it’s simple just change the channel.”

Starstruck, which is a take on the 90s TV show Stars In Your Eyes, launched on ITV earlier this year.

Sheridan judged the brand new series, along with Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

Rachael won the show as Cher (Credit: ITV)

The series saw ordinary people transform into famous singers with the hope of winning themselves £50,000.

On Saturday night (April 2), hopeful Rachael – who had performed as Cher – walked away with the prize pot.

‘Making my son proud’

Sheridan is best known for her acting career, but signed up to Starstruck to show her one-year-old son Billy that it is good to ‘push out of your comfort zone’.

Speaking to BT last month, she said: “You know I’ve always kind of shied away from talent shows before.

Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford are also Starstruck judges (Credit: ITV)

“I think maybe I was scared to step out of my comfort zone, which was being an actress.

“It’s about making him proud and if I push myself out of my comfort zone, that’s good.”

Sheridan added that she was “flattered” to have been asked to join the Starstuck judging panel.

I push myself out of my comfort zone.

Meanwhile, ITV has confirmed there will be a second series of Starstruck and all four judges are expected to return.

Executive producer Cat Lawson said: “We couldn’t be prouder of this series. Full credit to our incredible host, panel and super talented contestants.

“We simply cannot wait to uncover more teams of secret superstars and give them the ultimate popstar glow-up.”

