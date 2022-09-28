David Walliams reveals shock marriage plans to long-term friend Sheridan Smith

David Walliams has revealed that he and Sheridan Smith have a plan to get married.

The TV stars are close friends and recently came together to co-star in Gangsta Granny Strikes Again.

David made an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (September 28) to have a chat with Scottish presenter Lorraine Kelly.

After Lorraine teased that she could see them being a couple, David made a surprise confession.

The Britain’s Got Talent star laughed: “We have a lot of fun together actually.

“We talk about getting married when we are older when we have exhausted all other opportunities.”

Lorraine then probed: “Did you ever have that kind of pact with someone?

David replied: “Do you know what I mean? ‘If we are still single, aged 90, we will get married to each other’.”

Sheridan has a son with her ex-partner Jamie Horn, who dated for three years.

Meanwhile, David tied the knot with model Lara Stone in 2010. They had a son together, but sadly parted ways in 2015.

Who is David Walliams dating now?

David is rumoured to be back with his ex-girlfriend, Keeley Hazell.

The pair had previously been connected back in the 2o00s. However, they have since been spotted together in recent months.

However, David has yet to announce their romance publicly. He did, however, make reference to their friendship on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @keeleyhazell who is 57 today,” he joked on Instagram.

David and Keeley also attended his pal Ant McPartlin’s wedding together in August 2021. At the time, they were seen linking arms together.

Meanwhile, David recently confessed that he wouldn’t turn his nose up at the idea of dating another man.

David told Sunday People back in June that he is open to a gay relationship.

He said: “I wouldn’t totally rule it out [finding love with a man]. I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed. I was a teen and in a lot of all-male environments, I am naturally very camp.

“When I was at school I used to play Wonder Woman in the playground,” he added.

Although he describes himself as ‘camp’, David added that his main relationships have been with women.

David on dating men

It wasn’t the first time that had spoken about potentially being linked to men romantically.

Speaking to the Radio Times in 2013, he said: “I think it’s all about falling in love with the person and that is overlooked, really.”

He went on: “I hate it when people ‘confess’ or ‘reveal’ their sexuality, and also things can change for people over the years. So it is about the person, but I also think it goes beyond that. You don’t just fall in love with someone’s body, do you?

“You fall in love with someone’s soul and heart and brain.”

