The Witches on Britain’s Got Talent are owed an apology by the judges, according to viewers of last night’s semi-final (Monday, May 30).

Viewers were furious with the judge’s behaviour during the act, with some even going so far as to brand them “childish”.

The Witches on Britain’s Got Talent

Last night saw the first of this year’s BGT semi-finals air on ITV.

One of the acts taking part in last night’s show were The Witches – who had a spine-tingling performance planned.

However, the tension kept on being cut by the judges as viewers branded their behaviour “childish”.

As part of the act, the judges were told to take a piece of paper with a fear written on it out of a bag.

However, rather than take the act seriously, the judges heckled eachother, making the audience laugh during what was meant to be a scary act.

BGT last night

The heckling was started by David Walliams.

As Simon Cowell reached into the bag to pull out a fear, David predicted what would be written on the piece of paper.

“Losing the phone number of my plastic surgeon,” he said. “David Walliams just signed a 10 year BGT contract,” Simon fired back.

When it was Alesha Dixon‘s turn to pull out a fear, David precited: “Reforming Misteeq!”

When it was his own turn, David said: “David Hasselhoff returning to the show.”

The judges acting overly frightened also got on viewers’ nerves too. Plenty took to Twitter to slam the four stars.

BGT judges

Those watching at home were seriously unimpressed with the judges’ behaviour – with some even calling for them to apologise to The Witches.

“There BETTER be a wild card or judges choice and it BETTER be The Witches as an apology from the show for ruining their act,” one viewer tweeted.

“@davidwalliams owes The Witches an apology. Took the [bleep] right out of their act and started total carnage on the judging panel. The show is meant to be about the acts not his ego. Shameful,” another said.

“The judges really do owe an apology to The Witches! Ruined their act being so childish,” a third wrote.

“Judges completely ruined The Witches act tonight – at least show a bit of respect to what he/she is trying to do,” another said.

However, someone defended the judges as they wrote: “The Witches was creepy, pretty sure the judges laughing was not intended to hurt the act in any way, if anything it made it easier to watch – opinion.”

