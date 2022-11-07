SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One: What does SAS stand for, and who wrote the series?

SAS Rogue Heroes has landed on BBC One, and TV fans are getting their dose of adrenaline from the episodes.

The series tells the story of how the SAS – considered most ruthless, specialist unit in the British Army – came to exist during WWII.

There are some pretty high profile names in it, too.

So how many episodes is the series, is it based on a book, and what does SAS actually mean?

Here’s everything we know about the BBC drama so far!

SAS Rogue Heroes tells the story of how the British Army’s Special Air Service was founded (Credit: BBC)

What is SAS Rogue Heroes about?

SAS Rogue Heroes takes us to Cairo in 1941, in the midst of World War II.

There we meet David Stirling, the real-life founder of the Special Air Service, as he comes up with a radical plan.

He fights for permission to gather a crew of the toughest soldiers that will “create mayhem behind enemy lines”.

The story dramatises how the world’s most ruthless Special Forces unit came to exist.

And if that doesn’t convince you, the series was adapted and created by Steven Knight.

And we all know Steven can deliver a hit!

Peaky Blinders fans know Steven for creating the award-winning BBC drama series.

Talking to Radio Times about the project, he said: “The series tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of WWII.”

He went on to add: “This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers.”

Who is in the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes episodes?

There are some pretty big names in the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes.

The series is lead by Connor Swindells, who stars as SAS founder David Stirling.

Viewers will recognise Connor for playing Adam in the hit Netflix series Sex Education, and Lt Simon Hadlow in BBC’s Vigil.

Jack O’Connell plays Paddy Mayne.

TV fans probably know him best for his roles in Skins, The North Water, and Godless.

Alfie Allen also stars in the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes.

Alfie – the brother of Lily Allen – plays Jock Lewes in the drama.

Game of Thrones fans will know him as the brutally castrated Theon Greyjoy.

Meanwhile, The Wire and Downton Abbey star Dominic West plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke – aka Dudley Clarke.

The Mummy actress Sofia Boutella is one of few women in the drama, and she plays Eve.

The magnificent Jason Watkins – of McDonald & Dodds fame – also stars in the upcoming drama, as does Bobby Schofield, who recently played villain Bobby Moran in The Suspect.

The series was filmed in the UK and Morocco (Credit: BBC)

Is it based on a book?

SAS Rogue Heroes is based on the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre.

The history book was first released in 2016.

Critics described it as “a terrific story of human enterprise, endurance and achievement and vividly brings to life an extraordinary cast of characters”.

How many episodes of SAS Rogue Heroes are there?

There are six episodes of the TV drama in total.

Each episode will be one hour long.

Where is it filmed?

The series is set in North Africa during the darkest days of WWII.

SAS Rogue Heroes was actually filmed in the UK and parts of Morocco.

Dominic West as Dudley Clarke in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a trailer?

Earlier this year, BBC One released the teaser trailer for SAS Rogue Heroes.

The trailer looks lots of fun and jam-packed with action and explosions.

At the start of the clip, actor Connor Swindells narrates over a series of clips of the gang speeding through the desert in army trucks.

He says: “We are a band of oddities.”

We also meet a solider who tries to sign up for the SAS.

He later tells David Stirling, the founder of the SAS: “I just love killing fascists, sir.”

What does SAS stand for?

SAS stands for Special Air Service.

It’s known as a special forces unit of the British Army.

The unit specialises in a number of roles – including hostage rescue, counter-terrorism, covert reconnaissance, and direct action.

The SAS is a secret organisation, and its members often do not tell anyone except close family that they are in it.

Who wrote SAS Rogue Heroes?

Steven Knight wrote the script for SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One.

TV viewers will know Steven Knight for creating Peaky Blinders.

The script is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Ben Macintyre.

SAS Rogue Heroes continues at 9pm on Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

