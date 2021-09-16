Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood opens up on split from co-star Connor Swindells

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood is “wanting time alone” following her split from co-star Connor Swindells.

The couple first met on the set of the raunchy Netflix series back in 2018, playing complicated couple Aimee and Adam.

However, after filming wrapped, the pair became an official couple, surprising fans with their romance by going public online.

But two years on, Aimee and Connor have gone their separate ways, splitting in 2020.

Aimee’s character is dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault (Credit: Netflix)

Speaking about the break-up, Aimee said to Grazia: “We’d had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn’t serving us both.

“We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn’t dramatic.”

While she admits the initial split was hard, Aimee says it’s ultimately the best decision for both of them.

Connor plays Adam in the Netflix smash hit (Credit: Netflix)

Now, she’s looking forward to working on herself, and she explains: “I find it hard when I’m in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I’m very independent, but I’m also quite impressionable.

“I can be taken away from myself quite easily, I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity, to keep someone else happy.

“That’s why it’s really important for me to have time alone.”

Sex Education season 3 launches Friday, September 17th on Netflix.

