Where was SAS Rogue Heroes filmed? Every filming location in the new BBC drama

SAS Rogue Heroes is BBC One’s new historical drama which made its debut last week, and many viewers want to know where the series was filmed?

The drama is based on real events behind the formation of the Special Air Force during World War II, and their radical operations behind enemy lines.

And the back drops are just as stunning as the action!

So here are all of the filming locations of SAS Rogue Heroes.

SAS Rogue Heroes was mostly filmed in the Moroccan desert (Credit: BBC One)

Where was SAS Rogue Heroes filmed?

The series is set in 1940s Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

However, most of the filming took place in a Moroccan desert, and cast and crew spent three months there.

However, it was quite a struggle for the team to reach the location!

Executive producer, Karen Wilson, told The Sun that getting to Morocco was one of the show’s “biggest challenges”.

She said: “It was crucial to get to Morocco, which proved to be one of the biggest challenges.

“On top of Covid and feeling isolated and all those things, they shut the border, so we had to find a way to actually get our team into the country.”

A member of the stunts team, Olly Lloyd, also told the BBC that the crew were faced with many other challenges in the desert – from removing scorpions and snakes on set to sandstorms.

He said: “We’d start very early in the morning and, from there, go through costume.

“That was providing we didn’t get hounded by sandstorms – we’d be battling with sandstorms all day.

“It was embodying the spirit of what the SAS went through at that time, as we were living in the same conditions that they did.”

SAS Rogue Heroes filmed the hospital scenes in Norfolk (Credit: BBC One)

Was the series filmed in the UK?

Filming for the BBC One series also took place in the UK in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The crew filmed in Elveden Estate near Thetford in Norfolk, which doubled as a hospital in Cairo.

The hospital is where the injured David Stirling is taken after his parachuting incident.

It’s also where we meet Dr Gamal who was a doctor in Cairo and an ally of David Stirling.

In Suffolk, crews also set up at RAF Bentwaters near Tunstall.

This location was used for filming shots of the desert camp, and some Jeep attacks.

It was also reported that many of the plane shots were filmed at this location.

Jack O’Connell told the Radio Times that the shoot for SAS Rogue Heroes was: “The toughest one yet, and I don’t say that lightly.”

He added: “What makes it worthwhile is what you have with your castmates and crew.

“And then you hope that what you’re doing it for is going to be conveyed on screen.”

Read more: SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One: How many episodes is it, is it based on a book and start date

SAS Rogue Heroes airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One from October 30 2022.

Are you enjoying SAS Rogue Heroes so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.