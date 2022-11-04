SAS Rogue Heroes cast: Who stars in the new BBC drama?

SAS Rogue Heroes is the BBC’s new war-time drama and boasts the most unbelievable cast.

It is Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s newest drama series.

The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, that tells the story of how the SAS was founded.

It’s superb – and just look at who is in the SAS Rogue Heroes cast!

Connor Swindells plays SAS founder David Stirling (Credit: BBC)

SAS Rogue Heroes cast: Who plays David Stirling?

Connor Swindells has taken on the lead role of SAS founder David Stirling.

David Stirling is an injured young officer with a mad plan to gather the toughest soldiers to form a Special Forces unit.

Most viewers will recognise Connor Swindells for playing Adam in Sex Education.

The British actor also played the role of Simon Hadlow in BBC One’s Vigil.

He also stars in the major films Emma, Keepers and Barbarians.

Connor is also about to feature in the Barbie movie in 2023 alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Jack O’Connell plays SAS soldier Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Paddy Mayne?

Young soldier, Paddy Mayne, is played by Jack O’Connell in the new BBC One series.

Paddy Mayne is based on a true soldier who was a founding member of the SAS.

He was also a lawyer and an amateur boxer.

Jack O’Connell rose to fame after he played James Cook in the hit series Skins.

He’s also known for playing Patrick Summer in the BBC Two series The North Water.

In 2017, Jack O’Connell played the lead role of Roy Goode in the wild west miniseries Godless.

He was also part of the cast of This Is England and appeared in the slasher film Eden Lake.

Alfie Allen plays Jock Lewes in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC)

SAS Rogue Heroes cast: Alfie Allen plays Jock Lewes

Lily Allen’s brother Alfie Allen is also stars in the series.

Alfie Allen plays the role of Jock Lewes, another young soldier that signs up to join the SAS.

Jock Lewes became a principal training officer for the Special Forces unit, he also invented an explosive device for the purposes of the SAS.

Alfie Allen has starred in a range of TV shows but he’s best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

He also starred in the award-winning films Atonement and Jojo Rabbit.

In 2014, he also played Losef Tarasov in John Wick, alongside Keanu Reeves.

Actress Sofia Boutella plays Eve in the BBC series (Credit: BBC)

Sofia Boutella plays Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes

Sofia Boutella has also joined the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes.

She plays the role of Eve, the love interest of one of the soldiers.

Sofia Boutella is an actress from Algeria, who’s starred in a range of Hollywood films.

In 2017, Sofia played the role of Delphine alongside Charlize Theron and James McAvoy in Atomic Blonde.

She also took on the lead role of Selva in the musical Climax.

Sofia also featured in the blockbuster films Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Mummy, with from Tom Cruise.

Dominic West plays Dudley Clarke in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Dudley Clarke?

Dominic West stars in SAS Rogue Heroes as Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, AKA Dudley Clarke.

Dominic West is best known for paying Jimmy McNulty in The Wire and Noah Solloway in The Affair, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

He also played Jean Valjean in the 2018 TV adaptation of Les Misérables.

Dominic also went on to star alongside Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville in the film Downton Abbey: A New Era.

He’s also taken on the role of Prince Charles in the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Actor Theo Barklem-Biggs also joined the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC)

Theo Barklem-Bigss plays Reg Seekings

Theo Barklem-Biggs also stars in the BBC One series as SAS soldier Reg Seekings.

British actor Theo Barklen-Bigss is known for appearing in The First Team, Make Up and White Gold.

He also plays the role of Ryan in the Kingsman films.

In 2021, the actor also starred alongside Tom Holland in the film Cherry.

Viewers may also recognise the actor for playing Richard in The Inbetweeners Movie.

Randolph Churchill will be played by Ian Davies (Credit: BBC One)

Ian Davies will play Randolph Churchill

Ian Davies will be playing Randolph Churchill in SAS Rogue Heroes.

Randolph Churchill joined the SAS in 1942 and took part in the raid across the desert in Libya.

Game of Thrones fans may recognise Ian for playing Morgan in the popular series.

Ian also starred alongside Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Strong in The Brothers Grimsby.

You can also spot the actor in the Hollywood film The Huntsman: Winters War.

Bill Fraser will be played by Stuart Campbell (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Bill Fraser in SAS Rogue Heroes?

Stuart Campbell has also joined the cast of the BBC One drama.

The actor takes on the role of Bill Fraser, who was one of the original members of the SAS.

Stuart Campbell is a young actor from North Lancashire who starred in Outlander.

He also played Wilf Ransome in Professor T and Jimmy Jones in Suspects.

Kershaw will by played by Bobby Schofield in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Bobby Schofield will play Kershaw

Bobby Schofield will by playing Kershaw in the new series.

The actor’s father, Andrew Schofield, is also an actor who’s best known for playing the narrator in the musical Blood Brothers in 1983.

Bobby recently played Matt Hankinson in the ITV drama The Walk-In.

He also played Bobby Moran in The Suspect and Baz in the crime drama Time.

Tom Glynn-Carney will star as Mike Sadler

Tom Glynn-Carney takes on the role of Mike Sadler in SAS Rogue Heroes.

Mike Sadler was the SAS’s navigator across the desert.

He only just passed away last year and he even gave BBC his blessing for the series.

Tom Glynn-Carney rose to fame after starring alongside Harry Styles and Fion Whitehead in Dunkirk.

He also recently played Aegon II Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Pat Riley will be played by Jacob Ifan (Credit: BBC One)

Jacob Ifan will play Pat Riley in SAS Rogue Heroes

Jacob Ifan is also in the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes.

The actor will be playing Pat Riley, who was among the first to volunteer to join the SAS.

Jacob is best known for his lead role as Jake Vickers in the BBC police drama Cuffs.

He also stars alongside Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in A Discovery of Witches.

Johnny Cooper will be played by Jacob McCarthy (Credit: BBC One)

Jacob McCarthy plays Johnny Cooper in SAS Rogue Heroes

Jacob McCarthy has taken on the role of Johnny Cooper in the series.

The young actor starred alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the film The Tragedy of Macbeth.

He’s also featured in the Netflix rom com The Last Summer.

Donal Finn as Eoin McGonigal (Credit: BBC One)

Donal Finn will play Eoin McGonigal

Irish actor Donal Finn will be starring as Eoin McGonigal.

Eoin McGonigal was Paddy Mayne’s best friend in real life, who was killed in action.

After Eoin’s tragic death, Paddy left the SAS to search for Eoin’s grave and he even wrote a heartfelt letter to Eoin’s mother sending his condolences.

Donal Finn portrayed the role of Nettly in the popular Netflix show The Witcher.

He also starred alongside Katherine Langford in the series Cursed and played Albert Baker in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Amir El-Masry as Dr Gamal (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Dr Gamal in SAS Rogue Heroes?

British-Egyptian actor, Amir El-Masry, has taken on the role of Dr Gamal in the show.

Amir won a Scottish BAFTA for his performance in the film Limbo.

He was also nominated for a British Independent Film Award and was named a 2020 BAFTA Breakthrough Brit.

Star Wars fans may recognise Amir for playing Commander Trach in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

He also plays Sayed in The State and Usman Abboud in the BBC Two series Industry.

Paul Boche will play Walter Essner in SAS Rogue Heroes

Real life German prisoner, Walter Essner, will be played by Paul Boche in the series.

Paul is a German actor who has starred in the films Smile, Zazy and We Are Fine.

He also recently appeared in the drama short Rondo earlier this year.

Moritz Jahn joins the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes

Moritz Jahn has joined the cast as Herbet Brukner in SAS Rogue Heroes.

The actor is famous for starring in the hit Netflix series Dark.

He also plays Bod Renner in the thriller The Last Execution and Joschi in the drama The Sky Has Four Corners.

Miles Jupp as Maj Knox in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Maj Knox is played by Miles Jupp

Miles Jupp plays Maj Knox in the BBC One drama.

Maj Knox was a real-life British military officer who served in both World War I and World War II.

Miles is a famous British actor and comedian who you may recognise from starring in The Thick of It and Rev.

He’s also made countless appearances in many other popular TV shows such as The Crown, Tipping Point and Father Brown.

Who else stars in SAS Rogue Heroes?

Newcomer Isobel Laidler plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend Mirren Barford.

The Bay actor Corin Silva stars as Jim Almonds, while Karen Pirie star Michael Shaeffer stars as Lt Gen Ritchie.

Call the Midwife actress Kate Cook plays Stirling’s mother, and Feel Good’s Adrian Lukis stars as Gen Auchinleck.

Meanwhile, Shetland actor Nicholas Nunn plays Peter Mitcham.

Nisrine Adam is Nurse Indira, while Dean Coulson stars as a GHQ guard, Tom Claxton is GHQ corporal, Gabrielle Oke is GHQ secretary, and Freddie Bowerman plays a GHQ gate guard.

Jo Stone-Fewings plays a Captain, and Jonas Senhadji stars as a boxing referee.

SAS Rogue Heroes airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm from October 30 2022.

