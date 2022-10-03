The Walk-In on ITV: How do you recognise Bobby Schofield, who plays Matt Hankinson?

Bobby Schofield plays a crucial part in The Walk-In on ITV, and viewers are bound to recognise the actor.

The actor stars as Matthew Hankinson in the true crime drama, one of the members of National Action.

But how do you recognise the actor?

Viewers might remember for playing a villain in a recent ITV series…

Here’s everything you need to know about Bobby Schofield from The Walk-In on ITV1…

Bobby Schofield at Matt in The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Matthew Hankinson in The Walk-In?

Bobby Schofield plays Matthew Hankinson in The Walk-In on ITV1.

He’s one of the members of National Action, the Far-right group at the centre of the series.

Matt is one of the protestors who appears in the protest during the first episode.

The character is based on Matthew Hankinson, a real National Action member.

He was arrested and jailed for six years for his involvement in the group in 2018.

What else has Bobby Schofield been in?

Bobby Schofield has been acting since he was a child.

He started out in theatre and with small roles in Grange Hill and Doctors.

But his first big role was as Tobin in the 2014 feature film Black Sea, which he starred in with Jude Law.

He then appeared in the History channel drama Knightfall as Parsifal.

Bobby played Pricey in the critically-acclaimed film How to Build a Girl in 2019.

And, since 2021, he’s been very busy!

He first featured in the Sean Bean mini-series Time, playing Baz, one of the young men in the prison.

The Walk-In reunites him with Time co-star Stephen Graham.

This year, Bobby played Michael Williams in Anne, the series about Anne Williams who was determined to get justice after her son was killed at Hillsborough.

You might also recognise him as Bobby Moran from The Suspect, the troubled young patient of Joe O’Loughlin.

His performance in the role was praised by critics and fans alike.

He is next set to star in BBC’s SAS Rogue Heroes, based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name, which charts the creation of the famed Special Forces unit.

You might recognise Bobby Schofield from The Suspect… (Credit: ITV)

How old is Bobby Schofield from The Walk-In, and where is he from?

Bobby Schofield was born on April 2 1993 in the Kirkby area of Liverpool.

He is currently 29 years old.

He studied at The City of Liverpool College, where he did Performing Arts and Musical Theatre.

Is Bobby Schofield related to Phillip Schofield?

If you’re wondering whether Bobby’s related to Phillip Schofield, it’s a fair question!

He’s not, but the actor DOES have a famous dad.

Bobby Schofield’s father is an actor, too.

His dad is Andrew Schofield, perhaps best known for playing John in the 1986 film Sid and Nancy.

Actor Bobby Schofield previously starred in Time (Credit: BBC)

Is he single?

Bobby Schofield has never confirmed a relationship.

However, a quick stalk of his Insta feed indicates he’s dating Bethan Aitken.

Bethan pops up in several of his Instagram photos and stories.

And the pair look pretty loved up!

What is Bobby Schofield’s net worth?

There’s quite a bit of speculation online about Bobby Schofield’s net worth!

If you’re wondering what sort of fortune Bobby has built up with his acting roles, allfamousbirthdays.com claims he has a net worth of £1.3 million.

Other sites claim he could even be worth up to £10 million!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Schofield (@bobbyschofield93)

Read more: The Walk-In on ITV1 with Stephen Graham: start date, cast and plot of true-life drama

Does Bobby Schofield have Instagram?

He does! You can find him on Instagram @bobbyschofield93.

He shares lots of behind-the-scenes pictures from his roles, his dad, and his girlfriend…

So give him a follow!

The Walk-In begins on Monday October 3 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. It will also be available as a boxset on the ITV Hub after the first episode airs.

Are you a fan of Bobby Schofield? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.