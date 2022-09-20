The Walk-In on ITV1 with Stephen Graham: start date, cast and plot of true-life drama

The Walk-In is a new drama coming to ITV1, starring Stephen Graham – who else is in the cast, what is the plot and when does it start?

The new ITV drama follows a reformed Neo-Nazi as he foils a plan to kill an MP by using a mole.

But is it based on a true story and is there a trailer to watch?

We’ve got all the details here…

The Walk-In is a new five-part drama starring Stephen Graham coming to ITV (Credit: ITV)

What is The Walk-In about? Is it based on a true story?

The Walk-In is a true story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was stopped by an inside man.

It follows a reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins, who turns his life around and works as a journalist for the anti-racist organisation Hope not Hate.

Matthew recognises a new Far Right Neo-Nazi group marketing itself with a youthful and clean-cut image – who are really hell-bent on creating a race war.

Matthew sends in moles to infiltrate the group with the goal of exposing and ruining them online, but when the horrific murder of MP Jo Cox takes place, the group becomes the first Far Right group to be banned in Britain since the Second World War.

When the group goes underground, Matthew Collins one day receives an email from someone claiming to be a member. And they’re prepared to be a mole to talk about the planned second murder of an MP.

ITV promises it will be a “thought-provoking and conscience-stirring drama”.

Andrew Ellis of This is England reunites with former co-star Stephen Graham (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of The Walk-in?

This Is England and Line of Duty star Stephen leads the cast as reformed Neo-Nazi Matthew Collins. He also serves as an executive producer for the show.

Jason Flemyng, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, also stars in the show.

Games of Throne star Dean Charles Chapman joins the cast alongside Cold Feet star Leanne Best.

Another This Is England cast member, Andrew Ellis aka Gadget, stars in the show.

Finally, EastEnders star Christopher Coghill also joins the cast.

Who wrote The Walk-In?

The TV drama has been penned by Oscar-nominated and multiple BAFTA award-winning Jeff Pope.

His writing credits include: A Confession; Little Boy Blue; Cilla; The Widower – to name but a few of his ITV achievements.

Leanne Best joins Stephen Graham in The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes are there of The Walk-In?

The drama will feature five episodes, airing for five consecutive weeks.

For you binge-watchers out there, it will also be available as a full box set on the ITV hub after the first episode airs on ITV1.

When does The Walk-In on ITV start?

The first episode will air on ITV1 on Monday, October 3.

ITV has not yet confirmed the exact time, but our educated guess is it will start at 9pm!

The Walk-In episodes: Is there a trailer?

ITV has shared a trailer – you can watch it below.

It opens with Stephen Graham’s character Matthew Collins giving a lecture to a group of students, pointing at a photo of a Neo-Nazi.

He says: “That’s me.”

The rest of the trailer shows the drama unfold as Matthew Collins tries to prevent the murder of another MP and keep the mole within the group talking.

The Walk-In begins on Monday October 3 on ITV1. It will also be available as a boxset on the ITV hub after the first episode airs.