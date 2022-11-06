Miles Jupp in SAS Rogue Heroes: Who is the Maj Knox actor and what is he famous for?

Miles Jupp may have surprised some viewers with his appearance in the BBC One series SAS Rogue Heroes.

The actor plays Maj Knox in the show, based on the real-life military officer.

But eagle-eyed TV fans may have recognised the performer from starring in many other popular TV shows like The Thick of It opposite Peter Capaldi, The Crown, and Trigger Point.

But who is Miles Jupp, how old is he, and what is he doing now?

Who plays May Knox is SAS Rogue Heroes?

Miles Jupp plays Sir Alfred Knox – aka Major Knox – in the BBC One series SAS Rogue Heroes.

Maj Knox was a real-life military officer in both World War I and World War II.

In the series, we see Maj Knox during his service in the Middle East in 1941, where he meets the radical David Stirling.

Maj Knox didn’t have a vital role in the SAS, but he is a well-remembered war hero and he’s known for his great efforts in the war.

Sadly, the military officer died on March 09 1964.

Who is Miles Jupp?

Miles Jupp is a British actor and comedian who started performing stand-up comedy in 2000.

He went on to win both So You Think You’re Funny? and Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year.

Miles subsequently earned a regular spot on BBC Scotland’s Live Floor Show where he played an eccentric, foul-mouthed comedian.

In 2002, he launched his career as an actor when he played the role of Archie in the children’s series Balamory.

Now, Miles has popped up everywhere in a range of popular TV shows including The Thick of It, Rev, and Outnumbered.

Miles has also contributed to many BBC Radio 4 shows, including The Vote Now Show and Loose Ends.

What is Miles Jupp doing now?

Miles Jupp is currently taking to the stage and performing in the crime comedy The Lavender Hill Mob, which is touring the UK in November, January, and February.

The comedian is starring alongside Justin Edwards, who he also co-starred with on In and Out of the Kitchen on Radio 4.

Talking about the play, Miles Jupp said: “I loved the Lavender Hill Mob when I first saw it.

“I love Phil Porter’s ingenious adaptation of it, and I’ve loved every Jeremy Sams production I’ve seen.

“I love working with Justin Edwards, I absolutely love being part of an ensemble onstage, and I’ve loved doing nearly every play I’ve been in.”

What else has SAS Rogue Heroes star Miles Jupp been in?

Miles Jupp has appeared in a variety of TV shows including Comedy Lab and Father Brown.

One of Miles’ most notable appearances was in the popular TV series The Crown.

Miles took on the role of Humphrey in the Netflix series, who features in the second series.

Miles also played Basil in ITV comedy drama The Durrells.

Basil was Louisa’s blundering and nosy second cousin who always seemed to put his foot in it.

The actor starred alongside Keeley Hawes, Josh O’Connor and Callum Woodhouse.

Harry Potter fans may also recognise Miles from his role as a TV weatherman in Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix.

Miles has also starred in the well-known films Sherlock Holmes and Johnny English Reborn.

More recently, he starred as Shaun Hallett in the cast of Professor T, Simon Shenley in Trigger Point, and Marcus Asper in Grantchester.

Is Miles Jupp married? How many children does he have?

Miles is married to a woman called Rachel whom he met while studying in Edinburgh.

The couple raise their five children in Monmouthshire, Wales.

Miles has previously admitted that his family miss living in London.

He said: “The children are at a really nice school now, but we do find ourselves missing Peckham.

“It was really mixed and fun, just some really interesting parents at the school.

“As indeed there are where we are now…

“But it was much more mixed.

“That was really good for the children, to have a less cosseted upbringing than I did.”

How old is SAS Rogue Heroes star Miles Jupp?

Miles Hugh Barrett Jupp was born on September 08 1979.

This means that he is currently 43 years old.

Where is he from?

Miles was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, but spent most of his childhood in London.

He is the son of a minister in the United Reformed Church.

Miles was educated at three independent schools – The Hall School in Hampstead, North London, St George’s School in Windsor, and Oakham School in Rutland.

He studied Divinity at the University of Edinburgh, before finding fame on stage.

Is Miles Jupp in Trigger Point?

Miles Jupp recently appeared in an episode of the ITV drama Trigger Point earlier this year.

The comedian played a radio presenter, Simon Henley, who was targeted by a bomber in an auditorium.

Miles’ character Simon was hosting a debate show for the upcoming election, when the suspect left a package hidden among the broadcast equipment.

The bomb had two mobile phones strapped to it, which meant there would be one to arm it and another to trigger it.

But luckily, Vicky McClure‘s character Lana made it in time to disarm the bomb.

SAS Rogue Heroes airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm from October 30 2022.

