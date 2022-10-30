SAS Rogue Heroes: Who were the real-life soldiers?

SAS Rogue Heroes is a new drama on BBC One that follows the true story of how the Special Air Service was founded by real-life soldiers serving in Cairo.

The Special Air Service was a team of tough and specialised soldiers who were led by David Stirling.

But who are the real-life soldiers featured in the series and where are they now?

Connor Swindells plays David Stirling who led the real-life soldiers in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

SAS Rogue Heroes real-life soldiers: David Stirling

Connor Swindells takes on the lead role of David Stirling in the BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

David Stirling was a Scottish officer in the army and the founder of the Special Air Force.

The officer formed the SAS after he injured himself in a parachute accident in Cairo.

Bored out of his mind in hospital, David decided to put his radical ideas to good use and create a parachute raiding force.

The unit consisted of 67 tough and brave officers who were willing to parachute behind enemy lines.

Eventually David retired with the rank of Colonel and, after the war, he took on two major enterprises.

He took on the Capricorn Society, which aimed to bring greater unity to Africa, and a global network of television stations.

Alfie Allen will play Jock Lewes in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Jock Lewes

Jock Lewes, played by Alfie Allen, was a co-founder of the SAS alongside David Stirling.

The British Army officer played a vital role in training and disciplining the Special Air Force soldiers.

Like his comrade, David Stirling, Jock found his time in the Commandos frustrating.

Many operations were cancelled, and others ended in failure.

Therefore, Jock sought to refine the commando concept and develop a better way to use these highly trained soldiers.

Jock set up his own small parachute raiding unit.

However, to his disappointment, his new unit was repeatedly getting cancelled.

When he moved to Torbruk, Libya, Jock joined forces with David Stirling and the pair founded the SAS.

In December 1941, Jock was sadly killed when his vehicle was strafed by enemy aircraft.

Sergeant Jim Almonds was with Jock when he died and wrote in his diary: “I thought Jock was one of the bravest men I have ever met; an officer and a gentleman.”

Jack O’Connell plays Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Paddy Mayne

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Blair “Paddy” Mayne was a British Army officers from Newtownards.

Paddy – played by Jack O’Connell – was recruited into the Special Air Force from a prison cell, where he was awaiting court martial for striking his commanding officer.

But Paddy later proved to be a great asset to the new unit.

When David Stirling was captured in 1943, Paddy rose to command and led the soldiers through campaigns in Sicily, Italy, France and Germany.

The SAS eventually disbanded in October 1945 and Paddy returned to civilian life.

Paddy returned to work as a solicitor and became a Secretary to the Law Society of Northern Ireland.

In 1955, he sadly died away in a car accident.

Theo Barklem-Biggs plays Reg Seekings in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Reg Seekings

SAS Rogue Heroes also introduces us to Reg Seekings who was a World War II hero.

The British soldier was one of the first members to join the Special Air Service, despite being almost fully blind in one eye.

After parachuting into the Egyptian desert, Reg risked his life almost daily in the SAS.

He took part in several daring raids on enemy airfields, destroying numerous aircraft and acting as his commanding officer’s bodyguard.

Reg – played by Theo Barklem-Biggs in the BBC One drama – was also known to be a talented boxer as he aimed to reach the professional ranks.

When the SAS disbanded, Reg became landlord of the Rifleman Arms until he moved to what was then Southern Rhodesia in the 1950s with his wife Monica.

Reg then became an Inspector of Marlborough Police Field Reserve and helped establish the Police Anti-Terrorist Unit in the 1960s.

Reg Seekings sadly died aged 78 in March 1999.

SAS Rogue Heroes soldiers: Jim Almonds

Jim Almonds was one of the original members of the SAS handpicked by David Stirling in 1941.

He was also the inspiration behind the book Gentleman Jim.

The soldier was given the nickname ‘Gentleman Jim’ because he never swore and his dugouts in North Africa were always immaculate.

Jim – played by Corin Silva in the BBC drama – was involved in many of the SAS’s radical raids before he was captured and shipped to Italy, where he escaped twice.

Jim then parachuted into France on D-Day and wreaked havoc on the Germans, blowing up trains and bridges.

He also re-enlisted when the SAS was reformed in 1951.

When he returned home after four years, he was delighted to see that his son joined the SAS and his twin daughters both served as officers in the army.

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Mike Sadler in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Mike Sadler

Mike Sadler – Tom Glynn-Carney in SAS Rogue Heroes – was one of the original soldiers to join the Special Air Service in 1941.

The young man quickly became the unit’s top navigator as he was able to guide raiding troops across the desert.

In December 1941, Mike was part of the first successful SAS raid, where a team of six men ruined 24 aircraft and a fuel dump.

One night in July 1942, Mike even guided 18 jeeps filled with machine guns across the desert without headlights or a map.

The group then opened fire as they drove between their enemy’s planes, wrecking at least 37 aircraft.

Mike sadly passed away last year at the age of 101.

However, he did give the BBC his blessing for the new drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Ian Davies plays Randolph Churchill in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

SAS Rogue Heroes soldiers: Randolph Churchill

Randolph Churchill was Winston Churchill’s son and he served as a General Saff officer in Cairo during the World War II.

This is where he met and was recruited by David Stirling to join the band of soldiers in the SAS.

In 1942, Randolph – played in SAS Rogue Heroes by Ian Davies – joined the unit and took part in a raid across the desert to Libya.

However, the raid was unsuccessful, and Randolph severely dislocated his back.

This put a lot of strain on Randolph’s mother who even tried to forbid him from joining the unit.

But he didn’t listen and, in 1944, the General Staff officer then parachuted into German occupied lands to join Fitzroy Maclean’s military.

On June 6, 1968, Randolph sadly died in his home in Suffolk.

Stuart Campbell plays Bill Fraser in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Bill Fraser

Bill Fraser – played by Stuart Campbell in the BBC One drama – was a British Army officer who fought through all of the SAS campaigns during WWII.

The officer was known as a quiet man who spent most of his time with a stray dog he adopted.

He even got lost in one of the raids and it took him nine days to find his way back to his unit.

But Bill later went on to become Captain and led Operation Houndsworth in 1944.

After winning the Military Cross and Bar and the Croix de Guerre, Bill eventually retired from service after World War II.

Bill Fraser eventually passed away, but the exact date of his death isn’t known.

SAS Rogue Heroes will start on Sunday, October 30, on BBC One.

