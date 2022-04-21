Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince Harry after his “deplorable” NBC interview.

Harry spoke to the American network after he popped in to see the Queen in Windsor earlier this month.

The royal said he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected”, but Piers wasn’t having any of it.

Piers Morgan made his feelings about Prince Harry quite clear (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan and Prince Harry

TV presenter Piers has made no secret of his contempt for Meghan and Harry after he stormed off Good Morning Britain last year.

He said he didn’t believe some of the things Meghan said during her Oprah interview in March 2021, and today told Lorraine that his views hadn’t changed.

The journalist then branded Harry’s latest interview “utterly deplorable”.

“This ludicrous statement that he’s protecting the Queen,” he fumed. “Really mate? All you’ve done is make the Queen’s life a misery.

“You quit the country, you quit the British people. All you do is trash your family and I will continue standing up for the royals.”

He added: “I think they want to create a rival renegade royal family… I don’t think you can have your royal cake and eat it.”

The ex-GMB host looked like he was enjoying being back on daytime TV (Credit: ITV)

The former News of the World editor often divides opinion and his latest comments did just that.

One irate viewer tweeted: “Piers is obsessed with Harry and Meghan. People are also obsessed with Piers being obsessed with Harry and Meghan.”

However, another person seemed to agree with Piers, tweeting: “I think she can manage her own protection just fine considering she’s been queen longer than Harry has been alive.”

Harry visited the Queen with wife Meghan recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

The father-of-two is said to want to try and repair his relationship with brother Prince William.

Their relationship reportedly became strained after Harry quit the Royal Family in 2020.

Harry apparently didn’t see his brother when he caught up with the Queen but now has a plan to get the two talking again, according to a royal expert.

Katie Nicholl told ET the Prince was planning to use a “mediator”.

Hopefully the pair can sort out any differences and become pals again.

While they were unable to catch up the last time Harry was here, it has been reported that the stateside duo might be back for the Queen’s Jubilee in June.

Let’s see what Piers has to say about that!

